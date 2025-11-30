David Reinbacher: what if Montreal finally started to see what it can become?

There comes a time when a prospect ceases to be just a name in a pipeline and becomes a real possibility for the organization. For the past few weeks, this is exactly what has been happening with David Reinbacher. The young defenseman is no longer just developing in Laval; he's starting to look like he's getting ready to take the next step.

Drafted fifth overall in 2023, Reinbacher had been touted as a long-term investment, the type of right-handed defenseman every team is looking for, but one that takes time. This development was significantly slowed when he suffered a knee injury, which delayed his progress and his adaptation to the North American game.

Despite this setback, his trajectory has stabilized: 11 games two years ago, 10 last year, then this season, he's already up to 12 games, with a growing load of responsibility and clearly visible confidence.

With a primary assist on Del Gaizo's goal, David Reinbacher now has 9 points in 12 games this season. Currently at 6 points in his last 4 games (4th game not over yet). – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 30, 2025

With his assist on Del Gaizo's goal in today's Rocket ;a Hershey game, Reinbacher now brings his total to 9 points in 12 games this season. He's also on an excellent run: six points in his last four games.

And tonight, in the Rocket's 4-3 win over Hershey, he again found a way to contribute. Nothing spectacular, just efficient, thoughtful, consistent hockey. It's those kinds of details that add up and tell a story. Reinbacher no longer suffers the rhythm, he manages it. Nine points in twelve games. Regular production. A more assertive game. We're no longer talking about a youngster trying to keep up, but a player who is beginning to fully master his current level.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/nk9FMWMy7j – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 1, 2025

And when a player masters his level, the question becomes: what does that mean for him?

For Reinbacher, an eventual recall to the Canadiens wouldn't be a reward or a symbolic gesture. It would be a structured test, a first real assessment of where he stands in the club's development plan. A recall would mean several specific things.

First, that the organization considers him worthy of a first NHL sample, not just an emergency game. Montreal would want to see if he can play calmly under pressure, make a simple decision when the structure collapses, and if he can carry the same kind of presence as he did in Laval. We wouldn't ask him to be dominant, just reliable.

Secondly, a recall would mean that Montreal begins to assess the reality of the future, not just the potential.

A recall would also be an important psychological step for him. For a young defenseman, entering the NHL, even for 6 to 10 games, changes your perspective. You discover real speed, execution and the punishment associated with bad decisions. This is often where the gap between ready and able becomes apparent. And sometimes, that kind of test accelerates progress faster than 40 more games in the AHL.

This recall would also send a clear message: he's now in the conversation. Not for tomorrow morning, not for a 22-minute role, but for a trajectory towards the main team.

And for Montreal? It would represent a transition to the next phase of reconstruction.

What makes all this interesting is that we're not talking about a player who forces his way in with extravagant statistics, but a defender who gains ground with consistency and maturity. He doesn't force anything. He plays his part, and his part has value.

Reinbacher hasn't yet earned his place in the NHL, but he's getting closer with every game. If he keeps progressing like this, the Canadiens will sooner or later have to offer him that first real audition. And at the rate he's progressing, this discussion is no longer hypothetical, but soon on the calendar.

