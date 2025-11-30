Blue Jays could trade Joey Loperfido this winter

Joey Loperfido was a promising prospect in the Houston Astros organization before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024, the Texan outfit having no real room for him.

And now it's the Blue Jays' turn to have a surplus in the outfield, possibly making the 26-year-old a trade chip this winter, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Loperfido spent most of 2025 stuck in the outfield in Toronto, appearing in just 41 games. He produced when he had the chance, Loperfido hitting four home runs with fourteen runs produced and a .879 OPS in 104 at-bats. With five years of control remaining, he could be part of a deal to get a pitcher in Toronto.

Not only do the Blue Jays already have too many outfielders to promise Loperfido significant playing time, but it remains possible that Toronto could get their hands on a quality free agent in the outfield, either Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger.

What's more, the only reason Loperfido made the Jays' roster in the last playoffs was the injury to Anthony Santander, who will either occupy an outfielder's spot next year or a pinch-hitter's position, which would mean George Springer would be able to play right field.

As mentioned above, Loperfido still has five years of team control and remains a young player with potential, which will certainly make Major League Baseball clubs interested in acquiring his services.

With Jose Berrios also rumored to be headed elsewhere, the Jays could concoct a package that could bring them a good starting pitcher or a solid reliever, a crying need in the Ontario metropolis.

