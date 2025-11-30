A grade (A to E) for all Habs players this season

The Canadiens have played 24 games so far this season.

Some players are performing up to expectations, others less so… So I thought it might be nice to give a grade to each of the Canadiens guys who have played more than 15 games so far in 25-26.

Maybe there'll be some surprises…

Players will be given a grade (A, B, C, D or E). To me, this is what it means:

A = Excellent

B = Good

C = Fair

D = Not good enough

E = Atrocious

Having said that… we can start with the team's forwards. A short description will be attached to the player's name to explain my point of view. Let's go!

Nick Suzuki (28 points, including seven goals, in 24 games) = A (+)

The captain has been doing his job since the start of the season. He's playing the right way, and even though he's had a rougher time of it lately, it would be a little ridiculous to criticize his work and commitment.

Without him, the top line wouldn't roll… and you've got to give him credit.

Cole Caufield (26 points, including 14 goals, in 24 games) = A

Cole Caufield is really having a great campaign. He's using his shot to score goals, and he deserves a lot of credit. The Canadiens' #13 is doing everything he can to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the next Olympics… and he's proving he's one of the best snipers in the National League.

Ivan Demidov (19 points, including six goals, in 24 games) = A (-)

We expected Ivan Demidov to be good. But… maybe we didn't expect him to be so good in his first full season in the National League.

This kid ‘s talent is incredible. And we can see it, because he's been riding at a really interesting pace since the start of the campaign. He's got a chance of winning the Calder… and that's no mean feat either.

Juraj Slafkovsky (13 points, including seven goals, in 24 games) = B (-)

I was one of those who criticized Juraj Slafkovsky's start to the season. Expectations are high and he's not necessarily producing the way everyone would have liked.

But things have been going relatively well for Slaf recently. When you see him using his physicality to create things on the ice, he's effective… and that's what he's been doing since he was “relegated” to the team's second unit.

I'd like to see more, though.

Oliver Kapanen (13 points, including seven goals, in 24 games) = B

Nobody (or almost nobody) saw Oliver Kapanen playing at the center of the team's second line at the quarter of the season. That's what's happening now… because Dach and Newhook are injured.

But without making too much noise, the Finn is having a great season all the same. He's showing that he has the potential to be a good NHL player for years to come.

Zachary Bolduc (12 points, including six goals, in 24 games) = C

Zachary Bolduc needs to find a way to be more consistent. He's great when the team plays away… but it's harder at the Bell Centre.

I'd like to see him use his shot more often, because he's got a (very) good one. But when he hits the opposition like that, it helps the Canadiens be stronger, and that's a good thing :

A huge hit by Zach Bolduc sends Jake Sanderson flying into the Habs bench. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bQMEx5dsfE – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 1, 2025

Brendan Gallagher (10 points, including a goal, in 24 games) = D

We love good old Gally… But, whew.

It's been tough since the start of the season. He looks tired, he doesn't have the same energy and it seems he's not the same player he used to be either. But he still gives it his all every night, and that's why I'm giving him a D instead of an E.

Jake Evans (eight points, including four goals, in 24 games) = C

Jake Evans plays an important role on the power play and is good at it. He's able to help the Canadiens kill penalties, and that's an important aspect to consider.

On the other hand, I'd like to see him be more effective offensively. But it's hard for me to complain about a guy who's always giving it his all and who's capable of making a difference on the ice…

Josh Anderson (eight points, including five goals, in 24 games) = D

When Josh Anderson plays like a horse, damn if he can be good.

But here's the problem: his effort level isn't consistent all the time, and that bothers me. He knows what to do to be really effective on the ice… but you don't see him all the time every night.

He'd get a better mark if he were more consistent.

Alex Newhook (12 points, including six goals, in 17 games) = A (-)

It's a shame. Alex Newhook got hurt… just as he was having the best season of his career.

He was producing offensively and had become really important for the Canadiens in the power play, too, because he was using his speed in the right way. I would have been curious to see how he would have performed, had he not been injured.

But for what he gave before getting hurt… he deserves an excellent grade.

ALEX NEWHOOK WHAT A GOAAAAAALLLL pic.twitter.com/7P7V9hqR1J – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2025

Now, for the defensemen…

Lane Hutson (20 points, including four goals, in 24 games) = A (-)

Lane Hutson continues to be really good in his second season in the National League.

He's racking up points at a good pace and continues to solidify his game defensively. At his age, it's hard to ask for more from a small defenseman like him, who often finds a way to be useful on the ice.

Noah Dobson (16 points, including three goals, in 24 games) = A

In addition to producing offensively, Noah Dobson plays an important role defensively. He's calm with the puck, he (very) often makes the right decisions on the ice… and that's got his name circulating for Team Canada for the next Olympics.

You can see why the Habs went to Long Island to get him. And so far, it's a really good deal for the Canadiens.

Mike Matheson (15 points, including four goals, in 24 games) = A (+)

Mike Matheson has been the Canadiens' most important defenseman so far this campaign. He does everything the right way, which explains why he averages almost 25 minutes per game.

He brings leadership to the dressing room, too. The Québécois is indispensable to Martin St-Louis' lineup right now.

Alexandre Carrier (eight points, including a goal, in 24 games) = D

Alexandre Carrier has lost his laziness.

He's much less effective in the defensive zone and he's had a tougher time of it in recent weeks. He's one of those players who needs to give more right now. And clearly, he needs to find a way to become the Alexandre Carrier we saw last season.

Arber Xhekaj (one point in 24 games) = D

Arber Xhekaj isn't the same player. He doesn't hit anymore, he doesn't fight anymore… and one wonders what he's good for in the Montreal Canadiens line-up.

He knows what he has to do to be effective, a bit like Josh Anderson. But he doesn't do it… because he looks a little stressed in his decision-making.

Tanner Jeannot makes quick work of Arber Xhekaj: pic.twitter.com/lcgCBRCx3P – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 16, 2025

Jayden Struble (four points in 24 games) = C

Is Jayden Struble the perfect player?

Obviously, the answer is no. But he keeps things simple and does his business without causing too many problems. He's found a way to get more physical, too, and I still like that.

But let's agree that we're not talking about the team's saviour here either.

Let's finish with the goalkeepers…

Samuel Montembeault (5-5-1, .864 and 3.49) = D

Monty started the season as the Canadiens' #1 goaltender. And he seems to have lost that position… because he hasn't been getting the job done since the start of the season.

He had a good game against the Golden Knights last Friday. But his good performances can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and that's really not good enough for a goalie like him.

Jakub Dobes (8-3-1, .888 and 3.22) = B

Jakub Dobes was on fire at the start of the campaign, but went through a rougher patch afterwards.

But I think it's fair to give him a good grade, because he helped the Canadiens to some very important wins early in the season. Without him, the Habs might be in the lower echelons of the National League right now…

Extension

I'd love to know what you think of these scores. Feel free to share your comments if you like… because it can make for a good discussion.