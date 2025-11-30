11 points in 12 games: Zachary Bolduc only produces away from home

We all loved Zachary Bolduc's start to the season, when the Québécois scored four points, including three goals, in his first three games with the Canadiens.

It was a dream start for Bolduc, but unfortunately, things went wrong after that, and he became somewhat invisible on the ice.

Fortunately, things have been going a little better for the Québécois in recent games, with five points in his last three games and six points in his last six, since he's been on the first line.

You might think that putting Zachary Bolduc on the first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki instead of Juraj Slafkovsky is what has revived the Québécois, but there's more to it than that.

Indeed, the biggest correlation in Bolduc's play this season with the Canadiens is that he's only producing away from home.

Not convinced?

Well, of his 12 points, including six goals, in 24 games this season, the Habs' #76 has scored 11 of them, including all his goals, away from home.

What this tells us about Bolduc's season is that he's absolutely excellent on the road, so much so that he's the Habs' third-highest scorer away from home behind only Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

However, this statistic also tells us that Bolduc has just one little point at home in 12 games at the Bell Centre.

It's worth noting that Bolduc earned this home assist in an 8-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Only Arber Xhekaj is worse among the Habs regulars this season, with zero points at home.

So it's a pretty glaring observation, which has clearly become a trend at this point in the season, as the sample size is now larger and more balanced.

Bolduc has played 12 home games and 12 road games, which gives a good idea of the Québécois' performance.

This has become all the more clear since the Habs' #76 started producing again this week, with the team back on the road.

He has five points in his last three games, and is playing much better hockey.

In short, Zachary Bolduc is still intimidated by the Bell Centre, in the hope that he'll end up playing in the amphitheatre of his childhood dreams.

Bolduc clearly can't wait to score his first goal in front of a Montreal crowd, and we hope it happens as soon as possible.

If the Québécois can start producing at home the way he does on the road, it would really be ideal for the Canadiens.

