Two players who could prevent Trey Yesavage from being Rookie of the Year

As fate would have it, Trey Yesavage's 2025 series caused many eyes to turn to him.

His story (drafted in 2024, started pitching in the pros in 2025, pitched in the World Series and dominated against the Dodgers) was all over baseball.

And with good reason: he was something.

The result? We knew he was good in Toronto, but now we have confirmation that by 2026, he's capable of pitching on a regular basis in Major League Baseball – and in the Blue Jays rotation.

It would take a disastrous practice camp for him not to make the club…

So, on the scale of the baseball world, he's become a big name – and with good reason. He's still high up in the rankings when it comes to predicting who will be the American League's Rookie of the Year in 2026.

The pick is in! If you had to pick five 2026 rookies to start a franchise, who would you select? #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/bER9lPAR56 – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 23, 2025

But what are his chances?

When you see what Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo (two big experts on prospects in Major League Baseball) think about him, you realize that yes, his chances are good of being the next American Rookie of the Year.

But of course, he'll have to compete (especially via upsets) for the title, and he'll have to be strong.

One name to keep an eye on: Samuel Basallo. The young Orioles catcher, who signed a long-term contract in recent months, made his way to Baltimore at the end of the season. His chances are excellent, and both MLB experts have him as a title favorite.

The other name in the top-3 for both gentlemen (along with Yesavage): Kevin McGonigle, a young man who plays the shortstop position. It's unclear whether he'll make the club in Detroit as early as March, since he spent much of the 2025 season in the A's.

Yesavage has shown that experience is worth what it's worth in 2025, that said.

But the Tigers' youngster, who is the second-best prospect in Major League Baseball, is said to have the best bat in the minors. So even though he's only 21, his chances are good of playing in the Majors in 2026.

So it's something to keep an eye on next year.

This content was created with the help of AI.