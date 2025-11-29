The Snake never liked Alexandre Texier

Alexandre Texier's name was in the rumour mill overnight, and no one would have believed that the Canadiens de Montréal would have added the Frenchman to their roster during the season, until they saw he was available.

His contract was terminated by the St. Louis Blues, and since the Habs were dealing with several injuries, his low salary and skills were still attractive to the Habs.

Texier can't be expected to propel the Montreal club's offense, but he can still get some interesting flashes on limited playing time.

In short, Mathias Brunet asked Simon “Le Snake” Boisvert about the Frenchman's new arrival in Montreal.

Let's just say that Le Snake isn't the biggest fan of the Habs' newcomer.

“At some point he's going to make a beautiful play, a beautiful goal and then everyone's going to go crazy, but the reality is that out of 82 games, Alexandre Texier is not a National League player.” – Simon Boisvert

Let's face it, though. The St. Louis Blues (who are struggling this season) didn't let Texier go for fun. He will most likely never be a regular player in an NHL top-9.

As Le Snake mentions, he's not a top-6 player, and he's not a tough, energetic player to play on a fourth line.

However, when you look at the Habs situation, with all the injured forwards, Texier will certainly get the job done while he's here.

Mathias Brunet also asked him if he'd ever liked Texier in the past, for example, in his draft year, and Le Snake immediately replied, “Never.”

Check out the clip above, Mathias Brunet's reaction is worth $1,000.

