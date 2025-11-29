Hockey

Ten goals already for Emil Heineman: it took him 37 fewer games than in Montreal
Mathis Therrien
The Montreal Canadiens are clearly more than satisfied with Noah Dobson's performance since the start of the 2025-2026 campaign.

The defenseman is playing excellent hockey with great consistency, which is greatly stabilizing the Habs' defense, as well as producing offensively, as evidenced by his 16 points, including three goals, in 23 games.

It's 100% a trade the Habs love and would make again tomorrow morning, but that doesn't mean it's a steal.

Indeed, on the other hand, the New York Islanders would clearly make the same trade tomorrow morning, given Emil Heineman's performance.

The former Habs forward has impressed since the start of the season with his ever-increasing offensive production.

Heineman is progressing at breakneck speed, and the fact that he has just reached the ten-goal plateau in 37 fewer games than he played in Montreal last year is proof enough.

Of course, Kyle Palmieri's play stands out in this sequence, but so does Heineman's blistering shot.

Seriously, the 24-year-old Swede has quite a shot.

In short, Heineman has clearly taken several steps forward in his development since last season, and it shows at every level.

The Islanders' #51 already has 16 points in 25 games, which is already approaching his mark of 18 in 62 of last season with the Habs.

And his ten goals in 25 games currently put him on pace for 33 goals in an 82-game season, which would be really good for Heineman.

All in all, it's a trade that greatly benefits both teams, while both sides are really pleased and happy with the deal.

It's also funny to see that Dobson and Heineman have exactly the same number of points right now.


