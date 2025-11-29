Ryan Helsley agrees with the Orioles

We knew the Baltimore Orioles were looking for some relief help. The club was looking for a ninth-inning specialist, and now they've got one.

Ryan Helsley and the Maryland club have agreed on the terms of a two-year contract.

Basically, the former Cardinals and New York Mets pitcher will earn $28 million over two years if he stays on his contract for two years. But he has an option to opt out in one year.

Jeff Passan gave the details of the deal.

Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2025

Basically, Helsley looked bad in New York in 2025 and that cut him off from opportunities on the market. Had he become a free agent just a year ago, he would have had quite a bit more than a two-year contract.

Now he'll have the chance to redeem himself in Baltimore as a closer. He didn't choose to sign as a starting pitcher, a decision he could have made if he wanted to.

In other words, the Orioles are still able to fill their needs. We knew they wanted relief help, and we also knew they wanted a good bat. Helsley and Taylor Ward fill those needs.

All that remains now is to contract a top-notch starting pitcher.

Mike Elias was very transparent about his priorities this offseason. Closer: (Helsley)

Impact bat, preferably an outfielder: (Taylor Ward)

Frontline starter: ? https://t.co/t1sMyOo3RP – Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 29, 2025

