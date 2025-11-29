Baseball

Ryan Helsley agrees with the Orioles
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ryan Helsley agrees with the Orioles
Credit: X

We knew the Baltimore Orioles were looking for some relief help. The club was looking for a ninth-inning specialist, and now they've got one.

Ryan Helsley and the Maryland club have agreed on the terms of a two-year contract.

Basically, the former Cardinals and New York Mets pitcher will earn $28 million over two years if he stays on his contract for two years. But he has an option to opt out in one year.

Jeff Passan gave the details of the deal.

Basically, Helsley looked bad in New York in 2025 and that cut him off from opportunities on the market. Had he become a free agent just a year ago, he would have had quite a bit more than a two-year contract.

Now he'll have the chance to redeem himself in Baltimore as a closer. He didn't choose to sign as a starting pitcher, a decision he could have made if he wanted to.

In other words, the Orioles are still able to fill their needs. We knew they wanted relief help, and we also knew they wanted a good bat. Helsley and Taylor Ward fill those needs.

All that remains now is to contract a top-notch starting pitcher.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!