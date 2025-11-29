Relations between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto are “strained”

The New York Mets had an ugly 2025 season. Everyone knows about it.

There's little doubt that a lack of depth on the mound is one element that caused the Mets (and their massive payroll) to miss the playoffs last October.

But is there more to it than that?

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had another confrontation. After the one in 2021, which was physical, the one in 2025 was reportedly verbal.

Revealed: Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil battled again, and Mets shortstop's chilly rapport with Juan Soto helped doom '25 season https://t.co/H6xEwplmXk pic.twitter.com/GkUmYTq3mb – New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2025

After a nasty defensive play on June 20, Lindor reportedly criticized his double-play partner in the infield for not being quick enough to allow the club to go for the two outs.

And since we know they have a history, it's a talking point. This must explain, in part, the rumours surrounding McNeil on the market?

According to @JonHeyman if the Mets can't find a workable deal for INF/OF Jeff McNeil, “The #Mariners and #Pirates are among potential landing spots.” pic.twitter.com/mPKu7viWa8 – Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 27, 2025

But the situation that will undoubtedly attract more attention is the fact that Puma also reports that relations between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor were strained this season.

Both are in New York to stay, and they're going to have to work it out, clearly.

According to reports, Soto and Lindor don't have the same personalities. Soto is very businesslike and comes to the stadium to work. He's not interested in fashion the way Lindor might be.

But that's no reason for friction

Relations between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto were “chilly” last season. “Soto is very businesslike. He wants to come to the yard and work his tail off and win games. He's not into fashion or any of that other stuff. Lindor is into that.” (@nypost) pic.twitter.com/plD9pvtXBG – tyo (@theyanksonly) November 29, 2025

You know who's interested in fashion? Juan Soto's mom, who pushed her son to sign with the Mets instead of the Yankees in part to have a wardrobe on Steve Cohen's arm.

Do you think Soto currently misses the Yankees and Aaron Judge, with whom his relationship was obviously better than Lindor's?

But hey. Soto made the choice to leave the Yankees like a big boy. And it's clear that he understands more and more what he's getting into. He'll have to work things out with Lindor as the guys are called upon to do everything together to make the Mets win.

Soto, who considered Starling Marte to be the club's captain, could start by following Lindor on Instagram…

Juan Soto does not follow Francisco Lindor Instagram account #Mets pic.twitter.com/BDQjUFwoWC – Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) November 29, 2025

Note that many people want to see Lindor named captain of the Mets. I wonder, under the circumstances, if this is really the best idea for the New York club.

Finally, one wonders if there was a similar situation involving Brandon Nimmo, who recently agreed to waive his no-trade clause to go with the… Rangers.

This content was created with the help of AI.