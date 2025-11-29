Mike Matheson could have asked for $8M per year, according to several NHL executives

Kent Hughes resolved one of the big issues on his table yesterday by signing Mike Matheson to a five-year contract extension worth $6 million per year.

This is very good news for the Canadiens, given that Matheson is an important part of the Habs' success with his experience and consistency, especially this season.

And the best part is that this contract is a very good one, both for the Habs and for Matheson, even if the Habs defenseman could have made more money elsewhere.

Matheson clearly signed at a discount in Montreal, because if he had decided to become a free agent, he could have fetched a lot more money.

That's what many NHL executives think, according to Marco D'Amico in his recent article for RG Media.

“He wouldn't have signed this contract with any other team” Mike Matheson's five-year, $30M deal gives MTL a core anchor on defense and major cap flexibility to keep building In-depth Interview with his agent on how the deal came about. https://t.co/lyYMxJyGBa – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 29, 2025

According to these league-wide executives, Mike Matheson clearly could have asked for $8M per year, and he would have gotten/deserved it, considering the thin free agent market in the summer of 2026.

Depending on the team, Matheson could even have asked for more years.

The CH defenseman's agent himself admits that his client could have fetched much more money on the market, but that he was determined to stay in Montreal, and that his plan had always been to sign at a discount with the Habs.

The number of years, and therefore long-term stability, was really more important to Matheson than money.

However, Matheson's agent Philippe Lecavalier made it clear that this was a contract his client would not have signed anywhere else but Montreal.

Matheson therefore had a very clear plan in mind as to what he wanted in Montreal, and if it didn't work out, the contract structure requested would change completely.

So it's great that, in the end, the 31-year-old defenseman will stay in Montreal for several more seasons, especially with a reasonable contract that won't hurt Kent Hughes.

If the Habs GM ever wants to make room on his payroll in a few years' time, Matheson will be tradeable.

In short, it's an ideal situation for Matheson and the Canadiens

