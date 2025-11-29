Kaiden Guhle: Mike Matheson or not, he’s not for trade

The big news of the day for the Montreal Canadiens is the contract extension for Mike Matheson. An excellent contract for both parties.

He brings stability and experience to a very young team. The Habs need him and will need him in the years to come.

On the other hand, there will always be a hole to fill in the famous second-center position, even if Oliver Kapanen is doing a very good job at the moment.

There are certainly pieces of the roster that would make it possible to go after this second center, and Kaiden Guhle has already been part of the speculation. However, Matheson's contract extension also means that he has confidence in the group, so don't trade the big pieces of the club to pick up another big piece.

The fact that Matheson has extended his contract doesn't mean you should trade a guy like Guhle. Quite the opposite, in fact.

No, Kaiden Guhle is not available with the Habs! One of the pillars of the Habs defense? @datgregtho @mndamico @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/rfmvdftigL – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 28, 2025

Guhle, though often injured, is extremely important to the Habs' defensive brigade. We mustn't throw in the towel for Guhle.

What's more, as Renaud Lavoie mentioned earlier today on BPM Sports, even though he's injured, Guhle is part of the Habs' plans for the future. While the Habs have plenty of left-handed defensemen in the organization, the tipster says the Habs can still wait to see how the youngsters develop and who might eventually switch to fill holes.

Matheson deliberately left money on the table to give himself the best chance of winning.

In the press briefing after today's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Matheson addressed the media and talked about his next contract.

Clearly, he wants to win in Montreal, and if the Habs trade guys like Guhle to fill a hole, the club would be in a bit of a bind.

Listen to the media availabilities following tonight's game against Vegas Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight's game against the Golden Knights

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/TbCPNBFpRP – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2025

“I didn't want to take all the money I could get. I knew there was enough for me.” – Mike Matheson

When a veteran like Matheson says he wants to win here, you have to do everything you can to improve the club. You can't stand still.

So that means either trusting the current club and hoping the youngsters in the organization develop. Or, you have to trade a few of these youngsters to get some reinforcements.

Martin St-Louis also spoke to the media after the game, and is delighted that the Québécois has signed. He won't be a distraction anymore.

Listen to media availabilities following tonight's game against Vegas Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight's game against the Golden Knights

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/TbCPNBFpRP – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2025

St-Louis knows better than anyone how important Matheson is to the team.

We saw in the third period against the Golden Knights just how useful Matheson is to his team.

He stole the puck from none other than Mitch Marner in the Habs zone to immediately jump-start the attack, which led to Jake Evans' goal, a very important one for the Habs.

Mitch Marner getting his pocket picked by Mike Matheson leading to a sweet Habs goal by Jake Evans is just a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/E2fndQUhy0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 29, 2025

Overtime

– Indeed, Slafkovsky had a very good game, and richly deserved it.

Juraj Slafkovsky deserved this goal today, even if it was an empty netter. He's been putting in the work without being rewarded with points. Today he was rewarded. pic.twitter.com/9oJtTtgSj1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 29, 2025

– According to Jeff Marek, the Red Wings should be on the lookout for Quinn Hughes.

Jeff Marek: I wonder about the Red Wings with Quinn Hughes – The Sheet (11/28) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 29, 2025

– It won't be an easy task. Jesper Wallstedt is all fire these days.

Imagine dealing with Jesper Wallstedt on the hot run he is currently on in a short Olympic tournament? #mnwild – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 29, 2025

– David Pagnotta also adds that the Canucks will want help immediately if Quinn Hughes is traded. Lucas Raymond could be a big piece of the trade, if it ever comes to fruition.

David Pagnotta: Detroit has a lot of different assets, I think Vancouver…I think they're gonna want immediate star value if they're moving out Quinn Hughes, so I look to a guy like Lucas Raymond as the centerpiece – The Sheet (11/28) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 29, 2025

– You read that right. Taylor Makar is Cale Makar's brother, and he plays for the Colorado Avalanche club-school.