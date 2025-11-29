Ivan Demidov impresses Nathan MacKinnon

In Montreal, there's no questioning Ivan Demidov's talent. All you have to do is watch him play, and you know the Russian is brimming with talent.

It's not unusual for an opponent of the Montreal Canadiens to be impressed by Demidov.

But when it comes from the NHL's top scorer, the words are worth even more.

As TVA Sports reported in this article, Nathan MacKinnon has nothing but positive things to say about the young Russian sensation.

"I saw his goal on Wednesday night. What a shot! He's having quite a season and I think he'll become a really special player." – Nathan MacKinnon

“I saw his goal on Wednesday night. What a shot! He's having quite a season and I think he'll become a really special player.” – Nathan MacKinnon

It must warm Demidov's heart to hear comments like these, especially when they come from the NHL's top scorer.

MacKinnon's comment on the Russian's shot leads me to discuss something else: Demidov needs to shoot more.

As Anthony Martineau said earlier today, Demidov needs to be more selfish and take a cue from Lane Hutson, who's shooting the net a lot more these days.

You want Ivan Demidov to play more? He needs to take a leaf out of Lane Hutson's book.

He's a little too willing to look for the perfect play when that perfect play is often just a shot away. He's got quite a shot and we've seen it. He can easily outwit opposing goalies with it.

Demidov's early career has been quite impressive. It's even more impressive when you compare his first 25 NHL games to the first 25 games of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

The Canadiens Muse page, which publishes some interesting statistics, has made it clear that Demidov is currently off to a better start than Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Points in first 25 NHL games: 20 – Ivan Demidov

19 – Mitch Marner

Points in first 25 NHL games: 20 – Ivan Demidov
19 – Mitch Marner
19 – Auston Matthews

It's not a huge difference, but he's still ahead of two excellent NHL forwards.

Plus, we know that Demidov's playing time is limited by his head coach. This isn't necessarily because he doesn't deserve it (far from it), but rather a question of taking it easy in his first full season in the big league.

The Canadiens Muse page has posted the playing time per game during the first 25 games of the careers of the three players in question, and there's still a three-minute difference.

Time on ice per game: 17:17 – Matthews

17:06 – Marner

…

Time on ice per game: 17:17 – Matthews
17:06 – Marner
…
14:22 – Demidov

Demidov is definitely on his way to an excellent NHL career. Let's see what the future holds for him.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki is currently on pace for a 96 point season

Waiting for a goalie to buy Standing on business or business in the stands??

Not sure why he gave Kaprizov the biggest contract in NHL history then if he thinks Caufield is infinitely worse away from the puck. What an ignorant statement. Tells you how much scouting he's done of the Habs if Hutson was off his original list too.

– That's a great nickname.