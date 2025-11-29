Isiah Kiner-Falefa withdrawn from home plate: Don Mattingly takes the blame

The Blue Jays, as we all know, lost the last World Series. The club took the series to seven games against the mighty Dodgers, and even though they had the lead in the ninth inning, they lost.

Miguel Rojas, Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were the heroes of this wild comeback.

One play in the final game that got everyone talking was when Isiah Kiner-Falefa was called out at home plate on a ball in play. Rojas' throw to Smith was just in time, and IKF was unable to add an insurance run (which would have made the difference, down the stretch).

As the discussion over the bases-loaded play in the bottom of the ninth in Game 7 continues, one thing I haven't seen pointed out: Blue Jays third-base coach Carlos Febles marked the exact spot where he wanted Isiah Kiner-Falefa to lead off. There are so many elements to this… pic.twitter.com/VxVY6j7GZd – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2025

Having said that, we know that Kiner-Falefa was glued to the goal because that's what he was told. He was the victim of insults and threats (which is inexcusable), but in reality, he was only following the instructions of his coaches.

And Don Mattingly, who was one of the group's coaches, took the opportunity of his appearance on The Mayor's Office to look back at the game. And the important thing to remember is that he takes the blame.

Interesting insight from Don Mattingly on that much talked about IKF play https://t.co/2yx6TNywn6 – Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) November 25, 2025

He explains that, at the time, the Jays were afraid Varsho would hit an arrow toward first or third base. That's why both runners were glued to their bases… but in hindsight, he recognizes that Kiner-Falefa should have been less glued to the base.

The reason? Varsho was pulling the ball, so the chances of him hitting an arrow to third base were really, really slim.

So, in Mattingly's eyes, the runner at first base (Alejandro Kirk) was well placed and he would make the same decision. But Kiner-Falefa should have been a little closer to home plate.

If Varsho had been a right-handed hitter, he would have wanted to see IKF stuck on third base. But as a left-handed pull hitter, Varsho wouldn't have put Kiner-Falefa in a precarious position.

These are interesting words from Mattingly about a mistake by the Jays' coaching group. And in the end, it's a mistake that will have cost the club a World Series.

This content was created with the help of AI.