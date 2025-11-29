Golden Knights: the Canadiens face a club full of problems this afternoon

This afternoon, around 4 p.m. (Quebec time), the Canadiens players will be in uniform against the Golden Knights.

For the Canadiens, this will be an important duel. We expect Alexandre Texier to play in place of Jared Davidson, we wonder if Arber Xhekaj will play and we know that Samuel Montembeault will be in uniform.

Monty is bound to be under pressure to win the game. After all, tomorrow's game (Avalanche) won't be easy for Jakub Dobes, we agree… so winning today becomes all the more important.

But the good news is that the Habs players have a chance of winning today's game in Nevada.

Why should they? Because, as Renaud Lavoie mentioned this morning on BPM Sports, nothing is going right for the Vegas team these days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZ1hyvb818E

In fact, as the journalist mentioned, the team lost eight of its 12 games in November. It had also lost three of its last four games in October.

Vegas has lost its last three games, including two on the road.

It's also worth noting that the club has committed more turnovers than its opponents in its last 11 games… and that things are so bad that Mark Stone rushed, without anyone in the dressing room knowing, to return to action too quickly from his injury.

And did we mention “actions that help the opponent” on the ice?

Whatever the reasons for the malaise, the Canadiens must take advantage. Just one small point today would ensure the club plays for at least .500 on its difficult journey. That would be something.

But in reality, victory is possible if everyone does what they have to do.

In reality, when you wonder why things aren't going well in the Golden Knights dressing room, you can probably make connections with Carter Hart, who is nearing a return to the NHL.

There's a “total malaise” in town related to the situation.