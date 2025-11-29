Brewers: once again, the club wants to lower its wage bill

The Milwaukee Brewers have been very successful over the past decade. Unquestionably a small-market team, the Brewers find a way to stick to great regular seasons year after year.

Unfortunately, things often get complicated once they reach the playoffs. But every year, they find a way to surprise in the regular season.

That said, just like every year, the off-season doesn't look good for Milwaukee. Unfortunately, this is the reality for these teams: the off-season is often the time when they are forced to cut payroll.

And, by the same token, to trade guys who are expensive or approaching complete autonomy.

According to The Athletic, the Brewers are beginning to find their payroll high, and are considering a trade.

In the past, we've seen the Brewers trade guys like Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams when they were a year away from free agency. The club felt it couldn't afford them, so it used them as trade chips to replenish the coffers with young talent.

And in reality, it didn't really work. Except that, at some point, it will catch up with them.

With Brandon Woodruff having accepted the $22M qualifying offer, the Brewers may have to trade guys who are approaching free agency. And of course, they'll have to keep an eye on their ace pitcher, Freddy Peralta, who's a year away from free agency.

He'll be in demand, if the Brewers make him available.

It could also come through other players (Trevor Megill and Nick Mears are also ones to watch, according to The Athletic), but expect big pieces of the club's 2025 edition to find themselves under other skies in 2026.

Let's see if this affects the club's performance.

