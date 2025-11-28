The fascinating story of a Rouge et Or: from taekwondo in France to the CFL

Yoann Miangué's career is a perfect illustration of the new generation of international athletes shaping North American football.

The Rouge et Or product has just signed his first professional contract with the Ottawa Rouge et Noir of the Canadian Football League. He keeps the red, but goes from gold to black

Born in Toulouse in 1998, the 6'5″, 310 lb. colossus quickly made his mark on the defensive line of the Université Laval Rouge et Or, where he played the 2025 season with remarkable consistency.

During that campaign, Miangué took part in eight games, racking up 12.5 tackles, including 3.5 for loss of ground, and adding three quarterback sacks to his record.

These statistics testify to his imposing physical presence and growing ability to disrupt opposing offensives. His progress, perceptible game after game, makes him one of the most intriguing international profiles on the Canadian university circuit.

Miangué arrived in Quebec City in 2023 and donned the Laval uniform 22 times over three seasons. He totalled 26.5 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, figures that underline his constant development in a program renowned for its demanding standards and defensive excellence.

His versatility and explosiveness enabled him to adapt quickly despite the major transition between his sporting experiences.

Former taekwondo player turned defensive stalwart

About three quarters of the way through his university career, what particularly sets Miangué apart is his atypical background: before donning his shoulder pads, he represented France in taekwondo at national level. Today, this martial training shines through in his game: balance, agility, mastery of contact and technical discipline.

This unique blend of raw power and mobility gives him an undeniable advantage in line duels. For many observers, he has all the attributes needed to attract the attention of professional scouts, whether in the CFL or elsewhere.

With his impressive size, international background and steady progress at Laval, Yoann Miangué is emerging as one of the most promising global players of his cohort – a name to remember for seasons to come.

This content was created with the help of AI.