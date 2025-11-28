The Canadiens have seven players signed (at least) until 2030

Five years, six million dollars a year for Mike Matheson: it's a big move by Went Wughes.

So on July 1, instead of becoming a free agent, Matheson will start counting for a little more than his current $4.875 million on the Habs' lot.

This will be the case until 2031.

more years High five to this

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lZaTzC6UHh – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2025

And in fact, the Canadiens now have no less than seven players under contract until at least 2030.

That's more than four years away.

We're talking about Nick Suzuki, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson. Three of these guys (Guhle, Matheson and Caufield) can leave in 2031, which will be a big year.

Starting next summer, these seven guys will be worth a total of $53.23 million.

Signed until 2030 with the Canadiens Hutson: 2034 (8.85/year)

Dobson: 2033 (9.5/year)

Slafkovsky: 2033 (7.6/year)

CAufield: 2031 (7.85/year)

Matheson: 2031 (6/year)

Guhle: 2031 (5.55/year)

Suzuki: 2030 (7.88/year) 53.23M per year until 2030 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 28, 2025

Defensively speaking, this means that next year, five guys (Hutson, Dobson, Guhle, Matheson as well as Alexandre Carrier, who counts for $3.75M per year until 2027) will earn $33.65M.

The guys who will complete the defensive brigade, barring a drastic change, won't earn much. So the club's defense won't be very intrusive on the payroll.

The team culture is strong. Does Ivan Demidov see this coming and take notes?

So the Canadiens can look ahead to what's next, knowing that Matheson is here to stay. And unlike all the other guys, his contract only buys years of complete autonomy.

– Noah Dobson is happy.

Noah Dobson is a Mike Matheson Respecter pic.twitter.com/tPROPvwuEk – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 28, 2025

– For real?

Matheson also becomes the 1st Québécois defenseman to sign a contract extension with the Canadiens since Francis Bouillon in 2012-13 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 28, 2025

– It's truer than ever.

Mike Matheson's contract extension will certainly also give Kent Hughes a bit more flexibility for a trade. The #CHs surplus is on the blue line. Not to say I'm in favor of trading them, but Reinbacher, Engstrom, Struble and Xhekaj.. – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 28, 2025

– He's respected.