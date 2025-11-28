Samuel Montembeault shines in victory over Golden Knights

The Canadiens were back in action this afternoon. After a fine victory in Utah on Wednesday night, the Habs were in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights this afternoon.

For the occasion, Alexandre Texier played his first game in a Habs uniform, while Arber Xhekaj returned to the line-up.

Here's the Habs line-up:

On the Golden Knights side, Mitch Marner faced the Habs for the first time in his new colors.

Here's the home team line-up:

VGK vs. Montreal

Marner – Howden – Stone

Saad – Hertl – Dorofeyev

Smith – Sissons – Kolesar McNabb – Theodore

Hanifin – Whitecloud

The Hockey Guy (@RyanHockeyGuy) November 28, 2025

It was a fairly quiet first period, but Samuel Montembeault showed some nice things.

He was very, very solid.

And the club's top line gave him a helping hand. Zachary Bolduc, who has really rediscovered his wanderlust on the first line, scored again today.

And once again, it was on the road that he hit the target, hehe.

After 20 minutes, the Habs had a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Cole Caufield found himself with the puck in a tight spot… but that didn't stop him from scoring a beautiful goal.

Special mention to Alexandre Carrier, who was able to create the scoring chance.

Grateful to you, Cole Cole making sure our American fans are fed this Thanksgiving#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zQh5UcO79j – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2025

Montembeault was once again solid in the second… even though his club multiplied missed chances on breakaways.

Jake Evans, among others, missed his chance, as did Cole Caufield and Oliver Kapanen before him.

A good chance for Jake Evans leads to a powerplay after Hutton knocks the puck into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/83WQA3gK1e – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

After 40 minutes, the score was 2-0 in favor of the Habs.

And early in the third, Evans got another breakaway chance.

This time, he didn't miss: he scored his team's third goal. Alexandre Texier picked up his first point in a Habs uniform on the sequence.

But just when it looked like the Habs were headed for a shutout, Mark Stone had other plans.

He scored his team's first goal with minutes left in the game… and let's just say it's hard to blame Montembeault when you look at the defensive coverage in front of him.

That's, uh, questionable defensive coverage. Stone had time to do his taxes before scoring. pic.twitter.com/KKLKVQgR4R – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

Still, the Habs held on for a big win over the Golden Knights. Juraj Slafkovský completed the scoring with an empty-net goal in a spectacular sequence.

Two wins in two games against two good clubs in the West: that feels good.

Juraj Slafkovsky makes it 4-1 for the #GoHabsGo with the ENG. Great game from the 21-year-old Slovak. pic.twitter.com/6r3c3JsVeX – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

Final score: 4-1 Montreal

The Canadiens return to action tomorrow afternoon, when they take on the Avalanche (who will be wearing Nordiques colors). The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on RDS.

Extensions

– The Habs played a really good game this afternoon. Facing a good team, it multiplied quality scoring chances, and didn't give the Knights much. And when they did, Samuel Montembeault was there… except once, hehe.

– In the third period, Ivan Demidov received some treatment on the bench. More fear than harm, fortunately.

Ivan Demidov on the Habs bench getting checked by the trainer pic.twitter.com/ti33f6eonT – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 28, 2025

– Nick Suzuki finally seems to have recovered from his foot injury. The captain has been dominant since the start of the trip, and you can tell the three-day break before Wednesday's game has done him good. With three consecutive sequences of two games in two days approaching, it's reassuring to see that Suzuki seems to have regained his health.

– Lane Hutson has got his mojo back .

It was a slow start to the year for Hutson, for his ridiculously high standards, but he's definitely found his rhythm lately. He's handing out high-danger scoring chances like the rich family giving away full bars at Halloween. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2025

– Good news for the Habs: the Avalanche had to work overtime in Minnesota this afternoon, and Jared Bednar's troupe even lost a shootout to the Wild. Playing at 3pm in Colorado tomorrow won't be easy for the Canadiens… but the locals are likely to be tired, too.