Samuel Blais to be recalled on return from Western trip

The Canadiens claimed Samuel Blais in the waivers on Thursday, before sending him to the Laval Rocket a few moments later.

However, Blais' stay in Laval may be shorter than expected.

During Renaud Lavoie's appearance on Jean-Charles Lajoie's JiC show on TVA Sports on Thursday, the two men discussed Blais' return to the Habs organization. He could be recalled by the Canadiens at the end of their Western trip.

Nothing is confirmed in this case, but it's an avenue that seems logical.

Two young players recalled from the Laval Rocket are currently playing with the Canadiens: Jared Davidson and Florian Xhekaj. They're not doing a bad job, but just like at the end of the game against the Mammoth, Martin St-Louis wants to rely on veterans.

Inserting Samuel Blais and Alexandre Texier into the line-up would add a little experience to the Habs' brigade.

Jean-Charles Lajoie wants to see Samuel Blais with the Canadiens, but he'd also like to keep Davidson and Xhekaj in the lineup. He'd love to see the Habs try to form a fourth line with these three players.

But bringing Blais back to Montreal would mainly serve to send a youngster back to Laval. Davidson and Xhekaj don't play much with the Habs, but they'd get plenty of playing time with the Rocket.

The Canadiens will soon be facing the Senators and Brady Tkachuk. They'll need a guy like Blais to bring some physicality to the game. If one of the two youngsters has to stay in this situation, it would probably be Xhekaj, who isn't afraid to fight.

We'll have to wait and see how things pan out over the next two games before we have a clear answer, but the idea is far from bad.

Samuel Blais is the kind of player who could bring some toughness and energy to the Canadiens on a fourth line.

He's also capable of collecting points. He collected three in eight games with the Maple Leafs.

Canadiens fans would also be happy to see a Québécois in action in Montreal. A lot of people liked him during the Habs practice camp.

Overtime

– It would be surprising.

Could it be that none of the seven Canadian teams will be in the playoffs next spring?(@FoyMarc) https://t.co/353LVlzwXc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 28, 2025

– Florian Xhekaj is doing a great job.

Liam has liked how Florian has looked so far, and with good reason: FULL PODCAST HERE: https://t.co/QzKwrA7YRd pic.twitter.com/5JJhHPzzpA – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 27, 2025

– The Canadiens didn't panic despite the Mammoth's three quick goals.