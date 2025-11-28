Samuel Blais’ return puts Florian Xhekaj’s place in the NHL in jeopardy

The Canadiens currently have four major injuries: Patrik Laine, Kaiden Guhle, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook. No return is imminent, let's face it.

The solutions, for the time being, include recalls (Adam Engstrom, Joshua Roy, Jared Davidson and Florian Xhekaj have all had their chance) from Laval.

There are also a couple of low-cost additions in terms of assets: Frenchman Alexandre Texier and Québécois Samuel Blais, who has just returned to the organization.

Currently, because the Canadiens are out West, Blais has been traded to the Rocket, where he has joined Joshua Roy and others. But it's logical to believe that his return to the Canadiens is imminent.

If so, it will age a group that is currently very young (six rookies played against the Mammoth) and bring some Stanley Cup-winning experience.

It may help avoid overtaxing certain guys, as we saw in the third period on Wednesday.

But hey. In all of this, we have to look at what the Canadiens will do with their new depth. How will Martin St-Louis deploy it?

Today, it looks like Alexandre Texier will take Jared Davidson's place against the Golden Knights. We also wonder whether Adam Engstrom will still be in Arber Xhekaj's chair.

The same questions also apply to the skaters for tomorrow's game in Colorado.

But the real question is what the Canadiens will do when they return home from Saturday's game. Because normally, at home, the club is used to keeping only 18 skaters healthy.

And let's just say that for the next two weeks, the Canadiens will mostly be playing at the Bell Centre.

In any case, we can expect Jared Davidson to return to Laval. And if Blais were to be recalled, would Florian Xhekaj be penalized for keeping only 12 forwards instead of 13?

And if the Canadiens had 13 forwards, who would be the extra? Xhekaj, who deserves a chance to play? Texier, who signed in Montreal to play? Blais, who would have been recalled for nothing? Veleno, who would leave just three centers in the line-up?

It wouldn't be Veleno. But I name him the same.

Martin St-Louis (and Kent Hughes, who will make the personnel moves between Laval and Montreal) will have plenty to play for. And starting today, he can give Florian Xhekaj the portrait to let him know that he'd better get up early to stay up.

It's also worth mentioning that defensively speaking, there are seven defensemen with the big club. The Habs don't like rolling with seven guys when they're at home since the start of the season.

Arber Xhekaj was reminded that he may work hard off the ice, but it's his decisions on the ice that put his place in the sun at risk.

In reality, should the Canadiens decide to keep only six guys when they return from the trip, we know that Adam Engstrom would be the one to bail out. But will it happen?

Find out in the next few days.

