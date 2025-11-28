Red Sox: Alex Cora thinks big for 2026

In 2025, the Red Sox played playoff baseball for the first time since 2021. The club had had a big off-season, and it was known that it was capable of success.

Although, according to Alex Cora, nobody believed in his club. But hey, I digress.

And in 2026, the Bas Rouges are still likely to have a great team. The club has money to spend on attracting big names, and Roman Anthony will be there from Day 1.

And, of course, he can close deals to improve. That's what he's done with Sonny Gray in the last few days.

All this means that the energy surrounding the Sox is really, really positive right now. And that includes the manager.

Because Cora, clearly, is thinking big for his club in 2026.

FIRE ME UP AC pic.twitter.com/ZsdlaR0x1d – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 21, 2025

We know that in 2025, the Red Sox faced some hardships. Injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas hurt, and the Rafael Devers trade was a real blow to a team hoping to turn the corner.

Devers was, after all, the big name in Boston's line-up.

But by 2026, the club will have a clean slate, and should be able to avoid such a distraction. Because no, Roman Anthony won't be traded in May.

The acquisitions made over the next few months will obviously be key, and only then can we really assess what the Red Sox can aspire to in 2026.

But despite the presence of the Blue Jays and Yankees, who will be strong in 2026, Boston can well and truly dream of its first division title since 2018.

This content was created with the help of AI.