Official: Mike Matheson to earn $6 million a year

In the last few minutes, we learned that the Canadiens had offered Mike Matheson a contract extension. But we still didn't know how much was attached to the deal.

But now the Canadiens have confirmed it.

In fact, the Québécois will earn just $6 million a year. The new five-year contract will cover the 2026-2027 to 2030-2031 seasons.

The Canadiens agree on the terms of a five-season contract extension (2026-2027 to 2030-2031) with defenseman Mike Matheson Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/79WDiebMiZ – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2025

We imagine the Canadiens and the player must be happy with the price. Otherwise, there was no press to settle the matter this early in the season.

And at that price, fans can be happy.

Matheson wasn't really greedy, as he wanted to keep the salary balance and Kent Hughes' roster under the cap for the next few years.

He could have asked for at least $7 million a year, in my opinion. Even more…

Mike Matheson's contract is further proof of Montreal's incredible team culture. After all, to stay at that price, the defenseman had to feel at home in the dressing room.

He's entering his fourth year, and if he makes it to the end of his contract, he'll do nine years with the club of his childhood.

I was with @MaxLalonde_ this morning on @BPMSportsRadio talking about the influence of team culture and Matheson's love for MTL. Here's the proof, because he could have had $2M more as a UFA this summer. Another solid move by Kent Hughes. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 28, 2025

This means that at the end of the season, only Patrik Laine, Alex Belzile, Samuel Blais, Nate Clurman, Marc Del Gaizo and Kaapo Kahkonen will be free as a bird in the organization.

The biggest file by far has been settled.

