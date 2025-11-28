Nordiques jersey at the Bell Centre: RBC advertising is the problem

Montreal Canadiens fans generally look forward to every game of the season, but there will always be some where they know it's going to be quite a show.

We knew that the most recent game against the Ottawa Senators, knowing what had happened in the preparatory schedule, was likely to be a shake-up. Accounts had to be rendered.

This season, however, there will be a very exciting and nostalgic match-up. This Saturday, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Habs, Joe Sakic's team will be wearing the uniforms of the Quebec Nordiques.

The Colorado Avalanche are back in Nordiques jerseys https://t.co/AyY9HFo78z – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 29, 2025

What would have been even cooler is if the Avalanche had worn this jersey at the Bell Centre (on January 29).

However, based on what François Gagnon said during the first intermission of this afternoon's game against the Golden Knights, there would be a problem.

Talking to people, the problem would be the RBC patch on the Habs jersey, which is mandatory for Habs home games on the coloured jersey.

Since the Nordiques' jersey would also be coloured, we know that the NHL doesn't really like to see the two opposing teams wearing coloured jerseys.

However, this detail that the NHL doesn't really like could possibly change.

We recently saw the NHL allow a red versus blue duel between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

The possibility is there for the Habs and the Nordiques the Avalanche.

There is a solution to this problem, and it would be to introduce the RBC patch on a white jersey, as an exception for such a game.

However, according to François Gagnon, this idea is not necessarily well received by the Habs.

In short, it remains to be seen whether the NHL will ever allow a blue vs. red game between the Avalanche and the Canadiens, or whether the Habs will allow the RBC patch on a white jersey for a special game. I think it would be quite a show at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– Joel Teasdale was on fire for his first game with the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Three point night for Teaser in his Lions debut. (2G, 1A, GWG, game-high six shots on net, first star) Alright, clearly he's over-powered for the ECHL and this stay with the Lions is to stay in game-shape when an AHL team comes calling. Will it be the Rocket? https://t.co/NIJtzQqG1 a – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) November 29, 2025

– He's really on fire.

Make that 12 goals in Jason Robertson's last nine games #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/9RHyPdYBm0 – Victory+ (@victoryplustv) November 29, 2025

– Maple Leafs record another loss.

Chychrun scores again; lead escapes Leafshttps://t.co/c7v0aBFcbw – RDS (@RDSca) November 29, 2025

– This list is pretty impressive. Seeing Crosby and Malkin at the top is one thing, but seeing McDavid and Draisaitl close in is even more impressive in my book.