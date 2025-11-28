Baseball

MLB en bref : Les tirs de Dylan Cease | Les besoins des Orioles
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Les tirs de Dylan Cease

Son arsenal est bien rempli.

Apprendre du passé

Il ne faut pas toujours attendre pour bouger.

À garder en tête

Les Blue Jays pourraient obtenir un bon choix au repêchage en 2027 grâce à Trey Yesavage. Voici comment.

Les besoins des Orioles

Ils veulent un lanceur qui peut lancer en neuvième et qui a de l'expérience dans le rôle. Un closer, donc?

Le leadership d'Alex Bregman

Connelly Early s'est fait aider à ses débuts dans les Majeures.

En parlant des Red Sox : Vinny Capra a signé un contrat des mineures.

