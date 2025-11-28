MLB en bref : Les tirs de Dylan Cease | Les besoins des Orioles

Son arsenal est bien rempli.

Dylan Cease threw six different pitches in 2025, but one combo in particular has become his specialty. @NickAshbourne breaks down that and more for the Blue Jays' newest pitcher. https://t.co/lJPsUOBiHh

Il ne faut pas toujours attendre pour bouger.

This response from Craig Breslow on the timing of the Sonny Gray trade stood out a ton to me.

Felt like a lesson learned directly from the trade deadline.

Just because there might be an even better deal on the horizon, don't sit around. Or else you're left with Dustin May. pic.twitter.com/9vDR28YUnC

— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 28, 2025