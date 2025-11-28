MLB en bref : Les tirs de Dylan Cease | Les besoins des Orioles

Les tirs de Dylan Cease
Son arsenal est bien rempli.
Dylan Cease threw six different pitches in 2025, but one combo in particular has become his specialty. @NickAshbourne breaks down that and more for the Blue Jays' newest pitcher. https://t.co/lJPsUOBiHh
Apprendre du passé
Il ne faut pas toujours attendre pour bouger.
This response from Craig Breslow on the timing of the Sonny Gray trade stood out a ton to me.
Felt like a lesson learned directly from the trade deadline.
Just because there might be an even better deal on the horizon, don't sit around. Or else you're left with Dustin May. pic.twitter.com/9vDR28YUnC
À garder en tête
Les Blue Jays pourraient obtenir un bon choix au repêchage en 2027 grâce à Trey Yesavage. Voici comment.
I don't share my articles on Twitter that much anymore, but everyone may not know this.
Yesavage has fewer than 60 days of service time and will be top 100 prospect on ESPN, Baseball America, and MLB Pipeline, he's eligible to earn the Jays a PPI pick.https://t.co/JY46aTaiWo
Les besoins des Orioles
Ils veulent un lanceur qui peut lancer en neuvième et qui a de l'expérience dans le rôle. Un closer, donc?
Elias: Orioles Looking For “Experienced Ninth-Inning Guy” https://t.co/3R2mJY97Kh pic.twitter.com/rrEmIyzVQS
Le leadership d'Alex Bregman
Connelly Early s'est fait aider à ses débuts dans les Majeures.
“Bregman comes up to me and he's like hey man, we gotta make sure you're not tipping pitches.”
Connelly Early reveals the most notable convo he had after his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/F8HDPINwyZ
En parlant des Red Sox : Vinny Capra a signé un contrat des mineures.
Red Sox add infield depth with the signing of Vinny Capra to a minor league contract:https://t.co/3SZcYTV8bR
