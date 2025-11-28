Mike Matheson’s agent admits: the number of years was more important than the money

This morning, the Canadiens settled a major issue: Mike Matheson's contractual situation. The defenseman, who was a few months away from complete autonomy, signed a five-year contract extension to stay in town.

We're talking about a pact that will pay him $6 million a year. For full details, click here.

When you look at this contract, two things stand out. The term is a little long for a defenseman who will soon be 32, but the annual salary is really less than what he would have earned on the independent market.

And in an interview with Nicolas Cloutier(TVA Sports), Matheson's agent Philippe Lecavalier admitted that the number of years was more important than the money in these negotiations.

Matheson preferred to sign for a longer term than to break the bank: that's why he'll still be in Montreal next year.

Mike Matheson's agent, Philippe Lecavalier, reveals the ins and outs of negotiations with the Habs to @TVASports. “In Montreal, Matheson ticks all the boxes .” https://t.co/oGMcUuPBWV – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 28, 2025

What Matheson's agent explains is that his client wanted stability first and foremost. And if the Habs ticked absolutely all his boxes, signing at a discount in Montreal was his goal.

His only condition: a long-term contract, which he eventually obtained. And his agent admits it: Matheson would probably never have signed a short-term contract with the Canadiens.

According to Anthony Martineau, who added details via his X account, the Habs originally wanted to offer Matheson a three-year contract, while the defenseman's clan wanted six years. What prompted the Habs to give Matheson more years was his excellent physical condition.

Overtime news on Mike Matheson's contract, the result of a lengthy discussion I had with his agent Philippe Lecavalier this afternoon. -Discussions began in 2024. -The contract was settled yesterday morning and signed last night after “more than 70.. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 28, 2025

We also note that, as with Lane Hutson, the Habs used tax breaks in this deal. Jeff Gorton was right: the Habs have cards up their sleeve to minimize their tax disadvantage, and they're not afraid to use them.

What's clear is that everyone gets what they want out of this. And that's the most important thing.

Overtime

