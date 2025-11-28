Mike Matheson: five-year contract extension, according to David Pagnotta

Excellent news.

According to David Pagnotta, the Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of announcing a five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson.

We knew it was talk, but now it's more concrete.

Hearing the #GoHabsGo and Mike Matheson have a 5-year contract extension in place. An announcement is expected as early as today. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 28, 2025

Marco D'Amico also spoke on the subject. According to his info, we're talking about a four- or five-year deal… but he too is talking about a potential announcement today.

Interesting stuff.

The Canadiens and Mike Matheson have made progress on extension talks of late. Could come to a head earlier today. Heard the term was between 4-5 years. Announcement could come as early as today. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 28, 2025

Does this mean that negotiations have made good progress recently? Yes, and it's also likely to mean that they've been going on behind the scenes, just as the Canadiens wanted.

Remember that Kent Hughes was his agent when he signed for eight years in Florida in the past.

Details to follow…