Mike Matheson: five-year contract extension, according to David Pagnotta
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Excellent news.

According to David Pagnotta, the Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of announcing a five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson.

We knew it was talk, but now it's more concrete.

Marco D'Amico also spoke on the subject. According to his info, we're talking about a four- or five-year deal… but he too is talking about a potential announcement today.

Interesting stuff.

Does this mean that negotiations have made good progress recently? Yes, and it's also likely to mean that they've been going on behind the scenes, just as the Canadiens wanted.

Remember that Kent Hughes was his agent when he signed for eight years in Florida in the past.

Details to follow…

