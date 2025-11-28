Hockey

Message to Sidney Crosby: Mike Matheson isn’t going anywhere
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

And then? Are you happy with today's news?

Mike Matheson is the latest example of a guy who clearly liked the Canadiens' corporate culture. His five-year contract ($6 million a year) proves it.

Once acquired for Jeff Petry three and a half years ago, the Québécois is home to stay. And he's happy.

Clearly, the Habs players love the team culture in the club's locker room. It seems like no one really wants to leave: it's relatively easy to agree to take a discount to be in Montreal.

But how much of an impact does this have on the rest of the NHL?

I'm sure people across the circuit are spreading the word that it's cool to play here. After all, even if it's not obvious right now, the future is rosy.

More than rosy, in fact.

And we're going to make some connections with Sidney Crosby, since the name of the Penguins legend refuses to die in the city… but also because Mike Matheson's contract is a game-changer.

Let's not forget that, according to Renaud Lavoie, the relationship between Matheson and Crosby is excellent… and in order to get Crosby, Matheson may have to sign a contract.

As if the Habs needed another reason to keep Matheson….

Not sure if that still holds up since the Penguins are better than we thought. But if Crosby wants to come to Montreal, he knows that his friend Matheson would be there for the whole thing.


