Matheson contract and its non-movement clause : Here’s what you need to know

I have to admit it: I'm happy. Really happy .

Mike Matheson is such an important player for the Canadiens, and nowhe's in Montreal to stay. The news of his contract extension is really positive for the organization because the Habs need him.

And at that salary… it's a really good deal too. $6 million a year for a quality defenseman like Matheson: wow!

We wondered if there'd be a no-movement or no-trade clause in his contract, and now we have more details. Here's what you need to know: for years one to three of his contract, Matheson will have a no-movement clause.

This means he can't be traded, waived or demoted to the AHL without his consent.

For year four of the contract, Mike Matheson can have a list of 14 teams he doesn't want to be traded to. And for year five of the contract, the defenseman may have a list of five teams to which he does not wish to be traded.

Oh, and it's also pertinent to know that $20.8 of the $30M he'll earn will go to him in signing bonuses. An important detail, nonetheless.

Did Matheson's full non-movement clause in the first three years of his deal cause his annual salary to drop for the duration of the contract?

Probably.

But in any case, Kent Hughes did a really good job on this one. He knew very well that Matheson wanted to stay in Montreal, he found a way to get along with him at a very respectable salary… and in the end, we're talking about a deal that's really pleasant for everyone in town.

For the player, for the organization and for the team's fans.

And it also shows, in a way, how Matheson has kept his word. He kept saying he wanted to stay here, and maybe he'll get the chance to finish his career in Montreal too.

There are so many positive elements in this news.

