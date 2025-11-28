“Everything points to Alexandre Texier making his debut tomorrow”

Alexandre Texier is set to play his first game in a Canadiens uniform on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Frenchman reached an agreement with the Canadiens on Sunday, and watched Wednesday's game from the bridge.

Texier should have a chance to impress Habs management on Friday, according to Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports' JiC .

If Texier plays a first game, a Habs forward will have to step up. So we're keeping an eye on the two players recalled from the Laval Rocket, Jared Davidson and Florian Xhekaj.

For Renaud Lavoie, the decision would be to remove Jared Davidson from the lineup.

Davidson hasn't done badly, but he still has no points in five games and a minus-2 rating. A game in the stands wouldn't do him any harm.

Texier isn't the only veteran forward who could come and stir things up for the Canadiens.

Expect Samuel Blais to be recalled as soon as the Canadiens return from their trip. He was claimed by the Habs in the waivers and sent to the Rocket in the meantime.

This will be Texier's fourth career game against the Golden Knights. He has collected three points in as many games against the Vegas troupe over the course of his career.

Texier has played eight games this season with the Blues. He collected just one assist during that stretch.

