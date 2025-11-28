Andrei Markov confirms: he had an offer to continue his career in Montreal

Andrei Markov has had quite a career with the Habs. Despite a few serious injuries, he left his mark and will be rightly honoured next week at the Bell Centre. He stopped the clock at 990 games, despite the fact that he would have liked to play many more.

Markov was the guest of La Poche Bleue tonight, and he opened up with a smile about his time in Montreal, and especially the end.

He and the Canadiens didn't come to an agreement in the summer of 2017, and the Russian defenseman opted to finish his career in his native Russia.

“I remember I had talks with the Habs that year. I wanted to play two years, I wanted to play two years and then retire. They (the Canadiens) only offered me one year” – Andrei Markov

The former No. 79 admitted that the thought of not being able to play 1,000 games with the Habs in the following years had been on his mind, but that since then, it's all been forgotten.

He's happy to say he's played every game with the same organization.

Markov came back to town twice last year with his family and loves it when people still stop to talk to him or ask for a photo.

For me, he's another player we've taken for granted with the Habs. I remember back in 2017 when then GM Marc Bergevin thought his defense was going to be better without Markov. It was a mistake to let him go, especially considering he still had some good hockey to give. The Habs' defense certainly didn't improve, and it took a long time to recover.

Then, the Habs should have allowed him to play all 1,000 games, no matter what the circumstances. That was another big mistake. I'm glad to see he'll be honoured next week. He certainly deserves a big ovation.

