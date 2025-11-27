Waivers: The Habs have asked for Samuel Blais

Samuel Blais was placed in the waivers by the Leafs yesterday.

And… ultimately, we wondered if the Canadiens would decide to claim him and bring him back to Montreal.

The Québécois signed a contract with the Habs this summer… but was put on waivers at the end of practice camp because he didn't make the roster. He played eight games for the Leafs this season.

Now we know where Blais will continue his career: the Habs have finally claimed him in the waivers.

This means a return to the organization that gave him a chance in recent months. And it's interesting… because the Canadiens could use a player like him right now.

Montreal claims Blais

Logically, we're likely to see Jared Davidson traded to Laval fairly quickly so that he can continue his development in the right way. He didn't play in the third period last night against the Mammoth – Martin St-Louis decided to trust his veterans – and he needs game time to progress.

On the other hand, Blais' arrival could mean that the Habs will have 13 forwards even when the club returns to Montreal. You don't see that very often…

In all this, I'm happy for Samuel Blais.

He proved that he can still play in the NHL because he was good during the Montreal practice camp and because he performed well with the Leafs. He still collected three points in eight games, a truly respectable production for a fourth-line player…

But Blais will also bring experience to this group, which is also quite young. The Canadiens don't have a ton of guys who can rely on their experience to calm the group down when things aren't going so well, and Blais, as a Stanley Cup winner, has that quality in his toolbox.

It remains to be seen what his impact on the team will be… and how he will be used.

