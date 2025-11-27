Top-5: William Nylander saves the Leafs… again

The Canadiens won last night's game against the Utah Mammoth.

Let's go!

Let's see what happened elsewhere in the National League:

More than half the games this season (51%) have been tied at any point in the third period, including 10 of 15 games tonight, which is tied for the second-highest percentage (also 2005-06) through this stage of a season (375 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/AcFTgGKQjw pic.twitter.com/bMnVNt4T9d – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 27, 2025

1: Another Nylander victory

It's a good thing William Nylander is here in Toronto.

Because… without him, it would be tough. He's one of those guys who gives it his all every night, and he's capable of making the difference, as we saw last night.

The Swede gave the Leafs the win and helped his club beat the Blue Jackets 2-1… by scoring this magnificent goal in overtime :

William Nylander is one of the best hockey players in the world.

And that's no exaggeration either. He's become the face of the Leafs in the absence of Auston Matthews, and it really feels like his club right now.

Yesterday's win might do some good, by the way, because things have been really bad in Toronto lately…

2: Even the Avalanche goalies are unstoppable

The Avalanche completely dominated the San Jose Sharks last night.

Why do I say that?

Because Colorado won the game by a score of… 6-0. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 26 shots he faced for the shutout.

Nothing seems to be stopping the Avalanche at the moment…

The duo of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood is simply too strong right now.

The Avalanche have now won 17 of their 23 games this season… and lost just once in regulation time. It's going to be a tough one for the Canadiens on Saturday…

3 : Uh…

The Flyers showed us an example of what NOT to do when two players find themselves alone in front of the net.

I'll let you watch the sequence before elaborating…

WHAT THE FUCK WAS THIS LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/95socAnHcV – Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) November 27, 2025

Yikes. You can't do that.

I don't know what Sean Couturier was thinking, but the result is truly awful. But good thing the Flyers found a way to score four goals in the game because they managed to beat the Panthers 4-2.

We can forget about that mistake. And I'm sure the guys had a few laughs after the game for obvious reasons…

Hehe.

4: Jackson LaCombe… wow!

You could say the Ducks were angry after the first period of their game against the Canucks. They were trailing 2-0… and Jackson LaCombe took advantage of the moment to stand up.

The Ducks defenseman scored just nine seconds into the second, tying the Ducks record for the fastest goal to start a period:

Jackson LaCombe scored 0:09 into the second period to match the third-fastest goal to begin a period in @AnaheimDucks history. See the full list #NHLStats: https://t.co/AcFTgGLo94 https://t.co/5q1D3M95kR – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 27, 2025

The Canucks finally won the game by a score of 5-4… and we have to talk about Conor Garland's goal.

Because to see a player make a fool of the opposition like that is special. Garland's goal was simply magnificent, and will go down as one of the finest of the season.

A real gem!

ROLL THE HIGHLIGHT REEL My goodness, Conor Garland! pic.twitter.com/8ZEdI9bivW – NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2025

5: Hands off Bedard

The match between the Blackhawks and the Wild had to go into overtime to determine a winner between the two clubs.

And in overtime… this happened:

CAN'T be calling this a penalty especially in overtime pic.twitter.com/xRDqFJgNNA – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 27, 2025

Connor Bedard took a solid hit from Joel Eriksson Ek… who then took a freeze from Ilya Mikheyev.

But you know what?

It was the Hawks' player who was chased down on the sequence… and the Wild took advantage to score the winning goal in overtime.

Kirill Kaprizov (of course) played hero for his club and Minnesota won 4-3 :

Extension

– Love this.

Goal number 908 for Ovechkin! pic.twitter.com/ej5pI4SZSq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 27, 2025

– Nice goal.

Chiarot from downtown ties the game! pic.twitter.com/l1u8Yvotp5 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 27, 2025

– Sick.

Seth Jarvis scores with the Jarvy cam on him! pic.twitter.com/slbcxkXhlN – NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2025

– Wow.

Tyson Foerster takes out Aaaron Ekblad with a slap shot and then SNIPES the game-winner pic.twitter.com/u4YfbwHnWw – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 27, 2025

– He's a good one.

SIMON NEMEC DOES IT AGAIN IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/cfHZcL19o5 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 27, 2025

– Last night's top scorers :

– No games tonight in the NHL.