Samuel Montembeault against the Knights | Jakub Dobes against the Avalanche

Well, we've got more details on goaltending for the Canadiens' two games against the Golden Knights and the Avalanche.

Tomorrow, Samuel Montembeault will play in Vegas. He'll be trying to put an end to his bad streak… he hasn't won since November 8.

And you guessed it: on Saturday, against Colorado, Jakub Dobes will be tasked with leading his team to victory. It'll be a big test for him…

More details to come…