Samuel Montembeault against the Knights | Jakub Dobes against the Avalanche

Well, we've got more details on goaltending for the Canadiens' two games against the Golden Knights and the Avalanche.

Tomorrow, Samuel Montembeault will play in Vegas. He'll be trying to put an end to his bad streak… he hasn't won since November 8.

And you guessed it: on Saturday, against Colorado, Jakub Dobes will be tasked with leading his team to victory. It'll be a big test for him…

In fact, Monty will have a big test of his own tomorrow. The Golden Knights have one of the (very) good clubs in the National League, and Montembeault needs a big one to get his confidence back.

A big performance against a team like Vegas would do him a world of good. It would be REALLY good for him, even…

I'm especially looking forward to seeing Dobes against the Avalanche (who have given up a grand total of zero goals in their last three games) on Saturday.

He performed really, really well in Colorado last season, and right now he's the hottest goalie in Montreal. Martin St-Louis will trust his best goalie against the best team in the National League, and that makes sense when you think about it.

All in all, both goalies will have to find a way to have a big outing to help the Canadiens' chances of winning.

More than ever, the Habs will need their two goaltenders to step up… and it will be particularly interesting to see how they respond to this adversity.

It promises to be. And I wonder which goalie between Monty and Doby will be able to come out strong (if ever)…

Extension

The use of goalies has been the talk of Montreal for some time now. And it won't abate if both have a bad game in the next few days.

They know what they have to do. And even then, they'll have to be excellent if the Habs want to come away from Vegas and Colorado with (at least) two points…