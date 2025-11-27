Samuel Blais leaves for Laval

The Canadiens have confirmed the news.

Samuel Blais, freshly claimed by the club, is off to the AHL. The Habs had the right to send him down immediately because they were the only club to have tried to claim him at the waivers.

But that doesn't mean he's in Laval to stay all season, either.

The Canadiens claimed forward Samuel Blais in the waivers. He will join the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have claimed forward Samuel Blais off waivers. He will join the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QrWWf19rpW – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2025

Interesting stuff. And there are questions to be asked right now.

Did the Habs – who are on the road right now – find it easier to send him down to avoid doing the same thing with Jared Davidson, who is with the team right now?

I have a feeling that Davidson will be sent down when the Canadiens return home, and that Blais will be recalled when the club hits the road again. The Habs like that, having only 12 forwards upstairs when they play at home… and the club is coming back to Montreal soon too.

More details to come…