RUMOR: Tyler Glasnow could be traded

The Los Angeles Dodgers have certain shortcomings. The bullpen is one, and so is the outfield. That's quite a list of deficiencies.

Of course, no one would be surprised to see the Dodgers' owners spend money on the free agent market in order to fix the problems quickly. It's been done before.

But it's not necessarily the only option.

According to an anonymous Major League Baseball executive who spoke to Jesse Rogers, we shouldn't be surprised to see Tyler Glasnow on the market this off-season.

New surprising potential trade candidate: Tyler Glasnow One anonymous MLB executive suggested to ESPN that the RHP could be on the market this offseason: “Feels like the Dodgers can go to Ohtani, Yamamoto, [Blake] Snell, Sasaki, [Emmet] Sheehan and others and use Glasnow on… pic.twitter.com/38gnvblFU2 – Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 27, 2025

Because Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan exist, it's a possibility that could be on the table for the Dodgers.

Obviously, that doesn't mean it's going to happen. The Dodgers like Glasnow, and they have so many injuries that depth on the mound is always important there.

But the idea is out there, to turn a surplus into an asset to fill a gap elsewhere.

In fact, Jim Bowden(The Athletic) talked about it recently: he wouldn't be totally surprised to see Glasnow, who has no no-trade clause, be part of a trade involving Tarik Skubal. It wouldn't be to fill a gap in this case… but it shows that his name is out there.

I don't think the Dodgers are desperate to trade Glasnow, who remains a good pitcher despite his precarious health. But I do think that if the opportunity is on the table, the Californian could well leave to get THE right piece in return for his services.

Because let's face it: depth starters don't necessarily have good market value, and the other four starters (Ohtani, Yamamoto, Sasaki and Snell) aren't going anywhere. If a starter has to leave, it's likely to be Glasnow.

This content was created with the help of AI.