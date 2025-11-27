Rumor mill: Stamkos and Marchessault ready to leave Nashville

What will the Preds do between now and the trade deadline?

Three names in particular are the talk of Nashville right now: Ryan O'Reilly, Steven Stamkos… and Jonathan Marchessault.

With the club's current lack of success, we can really expect to see one, two (or three?) of these guys leave via trade before too long. The Preds sorely need to rebuild the team… and all three veterans have some value on the trade market.

That said, it's now official: Stamkos and Marchessault are ready to leave Nashville, according to David Pagnotta(DFO Rundown podcast).

The two right-handers arrived there at the same time… and they've never been able to acclimatize well to their new team. Bringing them to town wasn't a very successful mission for Barry Trotz…

David Pagnotta: Stamkos and Marchessault, as much as they love living and being in Nashville…are both open to the possibility of going to a legit contender

There will certainly be clubs interested in their services.

The only deal? The Preds will probably have to withhold salary to trade Stamkos… and I expect the same with Marchessault.

Stammer earns $8 million per season until the end of the 27-28 season, while Marchessault earns an annual salary of $5.5 million. His contract expires in the summer of 2029…

Tristan Jarry, a target for the Oilers?

Yesterday, I published a text in which I wondered: what if Jordan Binnington was a logical target for the Oilers?

We really need to fix Edmonton's goaltending problem, after all. But maybe a guy like Tristan Jarry-who's as experienced as Binnington-could also be of interest to the Oilers…

At least, that's what Chris Johnston seemed to be saying in the recent segment on Early Trading (TSN):

Chris Johnston on Early Trading talking Oilers goalie options: "There has been a report here in the last 24 hrs about their possible interest in Tristan Jarry, goaltender with ties to Edmonton who's been having a nice bounce back season in Pittsburgh"

On paper, it does make sense.

Tristan Jarry has played 301 games in the NHL and has proven himself. We're not talking about one of the best goalies on the Bettman circuit… but we are talking about a guy who has proven he can make the big saves.

His .910 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average since the start of his career are two fine examples…

Several guys available in Toronto

Things haven't gone according to plan in Toronto since the start of the season.

Really not.

And that's why there seem to be a number of players available in the Queen City. Of the lot? David Pagnotta(Morning Cuppa Hockey) talked about Max Domi and Brandon Carlo, two guys who could help any NHL club.

David Pagnotta: Re Leafs: Max Domi's available, Brandon Carlo is available, there are other pieces on this team that are available

Ultimately, these two targets could prove intriguing for the Habs.

Both guys can play a physical game, they've got a dog in them, they're capable of being aggressive and they can be tough when needed too. The Canadiens need guys like that in the lineup right now… and I wonder, at some point, if a deal between the Leafs and the Habs might be possible.

Even if we know that both clubs play in the same division…

