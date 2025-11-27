Rookies on the bench: the door is open for Alexandre Texier (and Samuel Blais)

Last night, the Canadiens won their match against the Utah Mammoth 4-3.

It wasn't always a simple game. After all, Martin St-Louis' men squandered a 2-0 lead in the second period with three goals in just over four minutes of play.

But the boys took matters into their own hands with three goals (including one disallowed, I know… but still) in the third period to put the game away. So they were back in control.

The second period isn't necessarily the story of the game because of the win, but we agree that it could have cost the Habs the W.

And this morning, the story would have been different.

Martin St-Louis, who has the youngest team in the NHL, decided to keep a few rookies on the bench on the heels of the third period.

In fact, three of his six rookies hardly played at all at the end of yesterday's game. And we're not talking about Jakub Dobes, Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen, who all had important roles to play.

But Jared Davidson didn't play in the final period. Florian Xhekaj (who didn't do badly) only played once in the last 17 minutes. And Adam Engstrom (who didn't break anything on his debut) only jumped on the ice three times in the third.

Engstrom finished the game with 10:42 to play, not far off Mike Matheson's time… in the last 20 minutes.

The Canadiens managed to beat Utah on Wednesday, but it didn't alter the reality that the team has a problem only management can fix at this point.(@EricEngels)

It's not because the guys aren't good that they didn't play. It's because the Canadiens really needed to win… and the veterans were better equipped to do it.

Six rookies playing is still a lot. And I doubt it'll be the same tomorrow afternoon.

I say this because there's nothing to stop Martin St-Louis from asking Alexandre Texier to dress for the game against the Golden Knights in Vegas.

And in fact, I expect that to happen.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Canadiens ask for Samuel Blais in the waivers, in order to send Jared Davidson back to Laval sooner rather than later.

And that's even if it would mean the Habs would probably continue with 13 forwards, even when he returns home…

It'll be interesting to see if the Canadiens reclaim Samuel Blais and bring him back into the fold. That may be less obvious now that Alexandre Texier has been added to the roster. https://t.co/in1yEFy5ay – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 26, 2025

But hey. What can I take away from this game, which allowed the Canadiens to string together back-to-back regular season wins for the first time in a month and a half?

That's no mean feat.

1. Jakub Dobes stopped 31 of 34 shots, which is good. He looked more solid in front of his net, which is also good news for the Habs.

But he still gave away three goals in four minutes and change. That's not so good.

2. Clearly, Nick Suzuki looked better last night. Is his foot really starting to heal? The answer is probably yes.

Two goals, three points, nearly 24 minutes on the ice: the captain was on fire.

Nick Suzuki since American Thanksgiving last year: 29 goals, 95 points in 82 games 95 points is good for 8th in the NHL – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 27, 2025

3. It wasn't just Nick Suzuki who did well: the rest of his line did too. Especially Zachary Bolduc, who scored, played well and got three points.

So much the better if he can get comfortable.

4. The Canadiens fired 17 shots on goal and the Mammoth had 12 dangerous scoring chances on 34 shots. It's not normal for the Habs to have won in 60 minutes, if that's anything to go by.

It's often said, but the club needs to learn to shoot at the opposition's net more often. And it needs to take shots that can hurt, because only three dangerous scoring chances are too few.

5. Ivan Demidov scored his fifth goal of the season, giving him 18 points in 22 games. He's on a four-game point streak.

And when he scores, it becomes an important goal.

5 Demidov goals this season

vs Seattle: Tie-breaking goal late in 3rd period

vs Vancouver: Winning goal

vs Ottawa : Tie-breaking goal late in 3rd period

vs Philadelphia : Goal for a 4-3 lead

vs Utah : Winning goal – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 27, 2025

6. Alexandre Carrier, in the shadows, isn't having the same season as last year. It's harder for him in some respects and defensively, he sometimes puts himself in the wrong place.

Yesterday was a case in point.

The Canadiens headed to Las Vegas last night after the game. There will be no mandatory practice, as at noon (3 p.m. here), there will be an optional session on the menu at the Golden Knights arena.

Who'll be there? To be seen.

So we won't necessarily have any clues for tomorrow's game just yet. Unless Martin St-Louis gives some in a press conference…

To be continued in due course.