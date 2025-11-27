Baseball

MLB en bref : Cody Bellinger, la priorité | Les Pirates à surveiller
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cody Bellinger, la priorité

Kyle Tucker est-il plus un plan de rechange chez les Yankees?

Les cibles des Red Sox

Le club pourrait signer plus qu'un gros nom.

Les Pirates à surveiller

Plusieurs noms sont liés au club… mais je vais le croire quand je vais le voir.

Max Scherzer s'explique

Sa crise contre John Schneider fait encore jaser.

Profondeur à San Francisco

Sam Hentges s'en va en Californie.

Du K au pied carré

Depuis 2020, Dylan Cease et Kevin Gausman mènent la MLB pour les retraits sur des prises.

