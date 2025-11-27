MLB en bref : Cody Bellinger, la priorité | Les Pirates à surveiller

Cody Bellinger, la priorité
Kyle Tucker est-il plus un plan de rechange chez les Yankees?
https://t.co/MLWHToUjpi MLB notes: Bellinger, Tucker, Nimmo, Skubal, Peralta, Alcantara, Cabrera, Lopez, Gore, more
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2025
Les cibles des Red Sox
Le club pourrait signer plus qu'un gros nom.
“The Red Sox are considering signing up to two of these five big-time lineup enhancements” per @JonHeyman:
Kyle Schwarber
Pete Alonso
Kazuma Okamoto
J.T. Realmuto
Alex Bregman
“Bregman seems the most likely fit, but they'd love another big bat, with righty hitters preferred,… pic.twitter.com/t7Vyq7ozj3
— Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 27, 2025
Les Pirates à surveiller
Plusieurs noms sont liés au club… mais je vais le croire quand je vais le voir.
Pirates are linked to a few players per @JonHeyman
DH Kyle Schwarber
C J.T. Realmuto
OF Nick Castellanos
INF Jeff McNeil
Pirates seem to still be heavily active pic.twitter.com/YV72hzoRJE
— The Bucco Beat (@TheBuccoBeat) November 27, 2025
Max Scherzer s'explique
Sa crise contre John Schneider fait encore jaser.
Max Scherzer talking about his ALCS showdown with John Schneider is my new favourite genre of content @TLNdc | @Jay_D_Rosehill
He gave us the entire story —with even more details pic.twitter.com/iWQNjuj3AI
— Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 26, 2025
Profondeur à San Francisco
Sam Hentges s'en va en Californie.
The Giants reportedly reached an agreement with veteran left-handed pitcher Sam Hentges to a one-year, $1.4 million contract https://t.co/kYdcjxLAYq
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 27, 2025
Du K au pied carré
Depuis 2020, Dylan Cease et Kevin Gausman mènent la MLB pour les retraits sur des prises.
Most K's in MLB in the 2020's:
1) Dylan Cease
2) Kevin Gausman
Two of the game's premier strikeout artists headline Toronto's rotation pic.twitter.com/4CgKuYcPXj
— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 26, 2025