Carter Hart’s imminent return: total unease in Vegas

The Canadiens face the Golden Knights tomorrow night in Las Vegas. This is likely to be the penultimate game before goaltender Carter Hart returns to the NHL. Hart was implicated in the scandal surrounding Team Canada's junior players, but was found not guilty and will be eligible for a return to action on Monday.

From a strictly hockey point of view, his return is certainly expected. Adin Hill is still injured, and the average performance of the goalies used so far leaves something to be desired.

However, on a human level, it's a complete malaise. Radio-Canada's Alexandre Gascon visited the Golden Knights dressing room, and his perspective is fascinating. He tells us that no one wants to talk about it, and that local journalists hardly make a big deal of it.

The return of Carter Hart or the elephant in the dressing room https://t.co/JYpXGQJjoa – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 27, 2025

Gascon approached Brett Howden, a Vegas player who testified for the Crown in the Hart case.

Let's just say his comments were extremely reserved.

“He's part of the organization, he's part of the team. When the time comes, we'll be ready for him.” – Brett Howden

The journalist explains that immediately after the interview, a Knights employee spoke to Howden, and that the Radio-Canada Sports team was followed into the dressing room.

It's amazing that in 2025, an organization can still be so afraid of answering legitimate questions from the media.

The Golden Knights have offered no clear justification for Hart's return, despite the obvious sensitivity of the issue for many.

In such a context, transparency is essential, something that doesn't seem particularly common in Vegas. On the contrary, we hide, which only adds to the general frustration of the fans.

