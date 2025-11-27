Canadiens: five things to watch out for before the next game

Last night, on the heels of their first game of three straight on the road, the Canadiens won in Utah.

What's next won't be easy, as the Canadiens take on the Golden Knights and the Avalanche on Friday and Saturday afternoon. These are two good clubs.

But what should we be on the lookout for before tomorrow's game? In the end, there are several things.

1. Adam Engstrom played just over 10 minutes yesterday. Will Martin St-Louis be tempted to take him off in favor of Arber Xhekaj for the Vegas game?

We'll probably find out tomorrow.

2. Will Samuel Montembeault (expected to play one of the two games) play against Vegas, leaving the mighty Colorado club to Dobes? Or will Martin St-Louis try to secure the win against Vegas by going with Dobes?

With the standings so tight in the East, the question arises…

3. Will Jared Davidson be sidelined by his coach in order to play Alexandre Texier against Vegas? Clearly, we understood the importance of experience last night.

I wouldn't be surprised if it happened.

4. Will Samuel Blais be called up for the waivers? The Canadiens could well get their hands on the man who was supposed to provide depth for this club.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Canadiens go after him. But I don't think the Habs will be the only ones to have that idea.

5. If Blais is ever in demand, will the club choose to send a guy (Davidson, possibly) to Laval right away? Or will they wait until after the trip out West?

These are the questions that arise.

overtime

– Good listening.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard Dylan Cease's Signature

What does this mean for Bo Bichette?

Sonny Gray in Boston

Yankees don't spend enough https://t.co/GkEz4pQ9VS – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 27, 2025

– The more I watch footage like this (where guys try to reinvent hockey one useless pass at a time), the more I think the phrase of the year belongs to Jon Cooper. Be selfish and shoot the puck,” he said in the final at the Four Nations.

WHAT THE FUCK WAS THIS LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/95socAnHcV – Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) November 27, 2025

– Read on.

Patrick Roy has lost none of his passion and is enjoying a fresh start since Mathieu Darche was hired as GM The text of @JFChaumontLNH #Isles https://t.co /qaqq0jc3QB pic.twitter.com/aIwJmRxYeG – NHL (@NHL_EN) November 27, 2025

– Indeed.

Might bring down the price of his next contract, that. https://t.co/o6618rCkKh – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 27, 2025

– Interesting.