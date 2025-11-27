Brett Hull had decided to sign for Montreal, but Chris Chelios changed his mind

Do you want a good one?

Brett Hull, on his podcast, recounted an old anecdote from the past that shows how things can sometimes change very quickly, in the hockey world.

The former glory mentioned that in 2001, while his free agent process was in full swing, the free agent had pretty much decided that Montreal was where he was going to pursue his career.

In fact, he had dinner with the Habs and even had a long phone call with none other than Jean Béliveau to convince him to sign.

But all that changed with a call from Chris Chelios, then wearing the colors of the Red Wings.

He said, ‘Do you want to come to Detroit? And I said yes. I'm not a fool: they were so good. – Brett Hull

2001-2002 was his first season with the Wings. And that year, for the second and last time in his playing career, Hull won the Stanley Cup.

He also won in Dallas in 1999.

Of course, it would have been interesting to see what the legendary player, who was nearing the end of his career, would have been able to do with a lesser team in Montreal.

It would have been fun for the fans, at least.

But in any case, it's easy to see why he chose to go to Detroit, to play in a city that had a top hockey club.

The Wings were a big deal in those years, as everyone knows.

