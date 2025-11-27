Bo Bichette: still an option despite Dylan Cease’s contract

If I had told you a year ago that the Blue Jays were going to give away two contracts bigger than George Springer's ($150M) in 2025… but none of them were going to be for Bo Bichette, what would you have said?

That the shortstop would be on his way out?

Yet we live in a world where the Blue Jays gave $500M to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and $210M to Dylan Cease, but the club won't want to pass on Bichette regardless.

It's a question many people are asking, and the answer is clear: yes, Bichette is (more than ever) a target for the Queen City club on the free agent market.

As GM Meetings ended a couple of weeks ago, Scott Boras said of the Blue Jays, “when you become a winning club, players take notice.” Certainly seems like after one of his top FAs, Dylan Cease, agreed with Jays on a $210m, 7-yr deal, pending physical: https://t.co/874hH9gzcK – Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 27, 2025

In reality, the Blue Jays have always intended to use the enormous financial resources of Rogers (a company with cash aplenty) to sign a pitcher and pick up a hitter.

And the fact that Cease received more money more quickly than expected (were the Blue Jays tired of passing on guys and decided to drop a motton of cash quickly?) doesn't change the Bichette case.

In fact, it certainly can't hurt the Bichette case. We don't know exactly what he's looking for, but he can't think that returning to Toronto would hurt his chances of winning a ring one day. Quite the contrary, in fact.

We don't know what his criteria are, but if money is on the table, it's very possible that La Biche will return to a club built to maximize Vladimir Guerrero Jr's golden years.

At this point, one wonders if the contract offered to Cease could hurt the Blue Jays' chances of signing Kyle Tucker, who will be entitled to a bigger contract than Bo Bichette. It's a legitimate question.

But for Bichette, Cease's contract isn't a negative.

This content was created with the help of AI.