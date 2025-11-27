Another Habs win over Mammoth

After a fine victory over Toronto on Saturday, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Mammoth.

It was the start of an important and difficult journey for Martin St-Louis' team.

For the occasion, Jakub Dobes was in net and Adam Engstrom was making his NHL debut. Here are the line-ups:

Lines at morning skate: Looks like Durzi could be in. Keller – Hayton – Schmaltz

Yamamoto – Cooley – Guenther

Peterka – McBain – Crouse

Tanev – Stenlund – Carcone

O'Brien Sergachev – DeSimone

Schmidt – Marino

Cole – Durzi

Simashev Vaněček

Vejmelka#TusksUp #GoHabsGo – Brogan Houston (@houston_brogan) November 26, 2025

The Habs were the first to get on the scoreboard.

Zachary Bolduc, finally, scored a powerplay goal.

What a shot!

BOLDUC STRIKES ON THE POWER-PLAY TO MAKE IT 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XXwpF3mwRv – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2025

And later in the period, Nick Suzuki scored his 400th NHL point.

He completed a play by Bolduc and Cole Caufield.

In the second period, the wind shifted.

In 4:19, the Mammoth scored three goals to take the lead.

Joe Veleno loses his guy, Dobes can't stop the chance. It's now 3-2 Utah. MAYBE time for…a time out? Maybe? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vbU0vVnfZa – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 27, 2025

At the start of the third period, Montreal thought they had tied the game, but Juraj Slafkovsky, the scorer, was offside.

But it was only a matter of time before Nick Suzuki scored his second of the game on the same power play.

Nick Suzuki puts the team on his back, as per usual. 3 points tonight, including the game-tying goal. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BSecpW9MCe – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 27, 2025

And Ivan Demidov gave the visitors back the lead with a precise veiled shot.

4-3.

IVAN DEMIDOV SNIPE ALERT pic.twitter.com/YSxGOXMCYU – NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2025

That's how the game ended: Montreal held on late.

Thanks to the brilliance of Dobes, in particular.

Big saves by Dobes to keep the Habs ahead in the dying minutes of the third period. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9gYH2gQz9U – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 27, 2025

Final score: 4-3.

Martin St-Louis' team returns to action Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will be played at 4 p.m., please note.

Extension

– Coach cuts his bench.

MSL cuts its bench in third: Davidson: no presence

Xhekaj: one appearance

Engström: 2 attendances – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 27, 2025

– Still.

With Engstrom, 12 of the 20 players in the lineup tonight are Canadiens picks, including 6 players who are Hughes administration picks 2022 :

Slafkovsky, Hutson, Engstrom, Davidson

2023 :

F. Xhekaj

2024 :

Demidov – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 27, 2025

– His first career game.

Zachary Bolduc's first career 3-point game tonight – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 27, 2025

– He's on fire.