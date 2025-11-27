Hockey

Another Habs win over Mammoth
Raphael Simard
After a fine victory over Toronto on Saturday, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Mammoth.

It was the start of an important and difficult journey for Martin St-Louis' team.

For the occasion, Jakub Dobes was in net and Adam Engstrom was making his NHL debut. Here are the line-ups:

The Habs were the first to get on the scoreboard.

Zachary Bolduc, finally, scored a powerplay goal.

What a shot!

And later in the period, Nick Suzuki scored his 400th NHL point.

He completed a play by Bolduc and Cole Caufield.

In the second period, the wind shifted.

In 4:19, the Mammoth scored three goals to take the lead.

At the start of the third period, Montreal thought they had tied the game, but Juraj Slafkovsky, the scorer, was offside.

But it was only a matter of time before Nick Suzuki scored his second of the game on the same power play.

And Ivan Demidov gave the visitors back the lead with a precise veiled shot.

4-3.

That's how the game ended: Montreal held on late.

Thanks to the brilliance of Dobes, in particular.

Final score: 4-3.

Martin St-Louis' team returns to action Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will be played at 4 p.m., please note.


