Another Habs win over Mammoth

After a fine victory over Toronto on Saturday, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Mammoth.
It was the start of an important and difficult journey for Martin St-Louis' team.
For the occasion, Jakub Dobes was in net and Adam Engstrom was making his NHL debut. Here are the line-ups:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup

Lines at morning skate:
Looks like Durzi could be in.
Keller – Hayton – Schmaltz
Yamamoto – Cooley – Guenther
Peterka – McBain – Crouse
Tanev – Stenlund – Carcone
O'Brien
Sergachev – DeSimone
Schmidt – Marino
Cole – Durzi
Simashev
Vaněček
Vejmelka#TusksUp #GoHabsGo

The Habs were the first to get on the scoreboard.
Zachary Bolduc, finally, scored a powerplay goal.
What a shot!
BOLDUC STRIKES ON THE POWER-PLAY TO MAKE IT 1-0

And later in the period, Nick Suzuki scored his 400th NHL point.
He completed a play by Bolduc and Cole Caufield.
Nick Suzuki scores his 400th NHL point!

In the second period, the wind shifted.
In 4:19, the Mammoth scored three goals to take the lead.
Barrett Hayton closed the gap!

Kailer Yamamoto makes it 2-2!

Joe Veleno loses his guy, Dobes can't stop the chance. It's now 3-2 Utah.
MAYBE time for…a time out? Maybe?

At the start of the third period, Montreal thought they had tied the game, but Juraj Slafkovsky, the scorer, was offside.
But it was only a matter of time before Nick Suzuki scored his second of the game on the same power play.
Nick Suzuki puts the team on his back, as per usual.
Nick Suzuki puts the team on his back, as per usual.

3 points tonight, including the game-tying goal.

And Ivan Demidov gave the visitors back the lead with a precise veiled shot.
4-3.
IVAN DEMIDOV SNIPE ALERT

That's how the game ended: Montreal held on late.
Thanks to the brilliance of Dobes, in particular.
Big saves by Dobes to keep the Habs ahead in the dying minutes of the third period.

Final score: 4-3.
Martin St-Louis' team returns to action Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The game will be played at 4 p.m., please note.
Extension
– Coach cuts his bench.
MSL cuts its bench in third:
Davidson: no presence
Xhekaj: one appearance
Engström: 2 attendances

– Still.
With Engstrom, 12 of the 20 players in the lineup tonight are Canadiens picks, including 6 players who are Hughes administration picks
2022 :
Slafkovsky, Hutson, Engstrom, Davidson
2023 :
F. Xhekaj
2024 :
Demidov

– His first career game.
Zachary Bolduc's first career 3-point game tonight

– He's on fire.
Ivan Demidov is now on a four game point streak with 1G & 4A for 5P
