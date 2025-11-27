Hockey

Alexander Zharovsky is back on the 1st wave of his team’s powerplay
Marc-Olivier Cook
Things are going well for Alexander Zharovsky in the KHL.

The CH prospect, in his first year in the pros, collected 17 points (seven goals) in his first 21 games of the season with his team.

He had a tougher time of it, being blanked in five straight games… but now he's claimed three points in his last two duels. And his coach has decided to reward him.

Zharovsky, one of his club's best offensive players, is back on the first wave of his team's powerplay. It's a nice vote of confidence from his coach… but above all, it's proof of just how talented the kid is.

Not all 18-year-old players (really not) can play on the first powerplay unit of their respective clubs. Even Ivan Demidov didn't get the same treatment last year…

That's good, because it'll help Zharovsky improve even more.

He needs to play in as many situations as possible to be able to improve, and obviously Ufa Salavat Yulayev wants to give him that opportunity. And I'm inclined to believe that the Montreal management is happy about that…

Zharovsky's performance is particularly pleasing to watch, because you can see him producing in all sorts of ways. He scores goals, he serves his teammates, he uses his hands to create space on the ice…

He's beautiful to watch:

The Canadiens may have found a real gem in Alexander Zharovsky. Especially considering he was selected in the second round (34th overall) at the last NHL draft.

He really looks like a guy with the talent of a first-round pick…


Overtime

