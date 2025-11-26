Hockey

The Habs are far from the only aggressive club on the market at the moment
Marc-Olivier Cook
Will Kent Hughes succeed in his mission to add a talented player to his roster so that he can help the team?

We know that the Canadiens' GM is working hard to make this happen, and has been for a long time. He acquired Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc in the summer of 2025, but then pushed to get another player.

It didn't happen. And right now, Kent Hughes isn't the only hungry GM in the four corners of the National League…

I say this because, according to Elliotte Friedman(Real Kyper and Bourne), these are the clubs that are particularly aggressive on the market: the Devils, the Hurricanes, the Senators, the Stars… and the Avalanche.

And the tipster also believes that there are other teams waiting to see what happens before making a move. The Habs may want to improve, but they're not alone on their island either…

What does this mean?

It means there could be a bidding war for players who become available in the National League. There will be several clubs vying for their services, and there will be several quality offers as well.

That's where things could get complicated for Hughes and the Canadiens…

At the same time, we know that the Habs GM is a good negotiator. He didn't have to give up the earth to acquire Noah Dobson – a 25-year-old #1 defenseman who throws from the right – and he's never had to give up the earth to get a player either.

But things could be different the way they are on the market today.

And the Canadiens could or will have to get creative if they want to get the player they really want…


Overtime

