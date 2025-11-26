The Canadiens have gained another 10% in value in one year

As is often the case, the value of NHL franchises has been revealed publicly.

CNBC has managed to compile the data and we see that, once again, the Canadiens are the third most valuable franchise in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs, Rangers and Canadiens are in the top-3. The Habs are worth $3.4 billion and have (again) increased in value.

Top 5 most valuable teams according to CNBC: 1. Leafs: $4.3B

2. Rangers: $3.8B

3. Canadiens: $3.4B

4. Kings: $3.15B

5. Oilers: $3.1B Blue Jackets had the largest YOY change in value at 40% Check out the rest of the list here https://t.co/5EIsrI8aHQ – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 26, 2025

The Canadiens' revenues are estimated at $324 million (good for fourth place in the NHL) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are valued at $112 million.

Nothing less.

The club is growing in value and the revenues are there. Geoff Molson, who sees his team improving year on year, must theoretically have plenty of reasons to smile.

The new TV contract also helps the Habs' cause.

But there is something to note. When we look at the percentage increase in team value, we see that the Habs are among the worst performers.

Here are the rankings in reverse:

Penguins: 0% increase

Islanders: 3% increase

Blackhawks: 6% increase

Maple Leafs, Stars, Lightning: 8% increase

Rangers: 9% increase

Canadiens, Blues, Predators, Kraken: 10%

It's important to note, however, that a club worth this much can't really increase in value by 40% or 53% in one year. And these aren't random numbers just to prove my point. The Blue Jackets and Hurricanes have increased in value by 40% and 53% respectively.

In short, Geoff Molson's business seems to be doing well, when you look at the numbers.

overtime

– Good news.

Trudeau may be absent from practice today, but David Reinbacher is back on the ice with his teammates. This should put to rest any concerns about him ahead of the two games this weekend. https://t.co/VOyqb75vy1 – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 26, 2025

– Of note.

Alexandre Texier got on Nikita Kucherov's nerves quite a bit during the Blue Jackets/Lightning series in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IJVtMinBsC – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) November 26, 2025

– Read more.

How a Canucks white flag is a Canadiens opportunity – and a test of their patience https://t.co/FBck4xpcnY – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 26, 2025

– Interesting.