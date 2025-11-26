“The Canadiens are interested in Ryan O’Reilly”

Let's talk about the Canadiens.

The Habs need help at forward, center and in a pool of veteran players who have already won something significant. Ideally, it looks like this. No?

What are the targets? There are undoubtedly… many.

But for now, we need to focus on the teams that have a real chance of selling. Sidney Crosby is all well and good, but right now, it's just not realistic.

Case in point? The Preds, for whom nothing is going right.

The Predators have center players. The Predators often send scouts to Canadiens games. The Predators want young players to rejuvenate themselves.

The Predators have center players. The Predators often send scouts to Canadiens games. The Predators want young players to rejuvenate themselves.

And yesterday, on the Insider Trading segment, Pierre LeBrun (TSN) had this to say:

“The Canadiens have interest in Ryan O'Reilly.” – Pierre LeBrun

We know that the Nashville club, in return for Ryan O'Reilly (if he's traded, obviously), will want to get a first-round pick and a good quality prospect.

Will the price be the same in March? Would Kent Hughes be willing to pay that for a guy like O'Reilly? Would the main interested party (who doesn't have a no-trade clause, but could be treated with respect) like to play in Montreal?

These are some of the questions that arise with regard to someone who's on the salary cap for $4.5 million a year for another 19 months.

I wonder how much the Predators, renowned for knowing how to develop defensemen, like the profile of David Reinbacher or even Adam Engstrom…

