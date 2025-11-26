Team Canada goalkeeping combination: Samuel Montembeault not mentioned

The Canadiens will be counting on a few players at the Olympic Games.

For Slovakia, Juraj Slafkovsky will be there.

For the Czech Republic, Jakub Dobes has a chance.

Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield have a chance (even if they don't hit) and will definitely be among the finalists.

And for Canada, Nick Suzuki has a good chance of representing the club. I haven't even mentioned Samuel Montembeault, who, at the start of the season, seemed certain to be there.

In his 32 thoughts editorial, Elliotte Friedman didn't mention the Québécois goalie when he was talking about Canadiens goalies.

Friedman mentioned Scott Wedgewood, who came out of nowhere this morning, Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson.

In addition to Montmbeault, the names of Adin Hill, who was there at the Four Nations Tournament, and Stuart Skinner were also not mentioned. Obviously, the identity of the goalkeepers has not been confirmed, but it's rare that Friedman writes to say nothing.

And the fact that the name of the Habs' protégé wasn't mentioned says a lot. And honestly, I'm not surprised… This season, Monty has an efficiency average of .852 and a goals-against average of 3.71.

I'm a Habs fan, but I'm also a Canadian fan. And if I had to choose between Monty or the Avalanche goalie, who has a 2.09 goals-against average and a 91.8% save percentage, I'd go with the latter.

