Samuel Blais is placed in the Toronto waivers

Samuel Blais signed a contract with the Canadiens this summer.

He took part in the Montreal practice camp before being placed in the Habs' waivers. The Leafs claimed him, and the Québécois started the season in Toronto.

But… here he is (again) in the waivers. Blais has one goal and two assists in eight games with the Leafs this season.

The #leafs have placed Sammy Blais on waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 26, 2025

What you need to know is that forwards Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy will be back in action Wednesday night for the Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthews had to be made room in the 23-man roster, as he was on the injured list… and Blais was the obvious choice.

Will the Canadiens be interested in asking for him back, even with the recent signing of Alexandre Texier? Hmm…

The question arises because Blais has the qualities of a player who can help the Canadiens right now. He plays tougher, he's not afraid of upsetting opponents and he's known for his more physical style.

Florian Xhekaj fits that bill for now… but Blais also won the Stanley Cup in St. Louis. He has more experience than Arber's little brother, let's put it that way.

That said, I'm inclined to believe that Blais will be given another chance. He really wasn't bad during his time in Toronto, and he was just as good at the Canadiens' practice camp a few weeks ago.

We know what he can bring to the rink, after all. And we know that players like him can help every NHL team when needed.

Extension

Remember that Cayden Primeau was also placed in the waivers by the Leafs in early November… and was claimed by the Hurricanes.

Will Blais be claimed?